MORGANTOWN, W.Va — With the game tied at 20-20, West Virginia’s offense took the field with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter.
The Sooners’ offense never saw the field again.
The Mountaineers, led by backup quarterback Garrett Greene, methodically marched down the field on a 15-play drive down to the OU 6-yard line. The drive included a conversion on fourth-and-3 from the OU-39 yard line and a third-and-six conversion from the OU 17.
It all helped set up a game-winning field goal for WVU’s Casey Legg. He sent the 25-yard attempt through the uprights as time expired to seal West Virginia’s stunning 23-20 win over the Sooners on Saturday in Morgantown.
For OU coach Brent Venables, that possession was the low point in another loss full of missed opportunities for the Sooners.
“Whatever the highest number is on the frustration Richter scale, that's where it was,” Venables said after the game.
Part of that frustration stemmed from the Sooners’ struggles to defend against Greene.
West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) opened the game with J.T. Daniels at quarterback, but the Sooners' defensive line put him in stressful situations. The Sooners sacked Daniels twice in the first half and he was intercepted by OU linebacker Danny Stutsman. With a minute remaining before halftime, the Sooners led 10-0.
West Virginia inserted Greene in at quarterback for the final possession of the first half. He found Kaden Prather for a 15-yard reception on first down before running for 33 yards on the next play. He ran in a five-yard touchdown on the following snap to give the Mountaineers their first score of the day.
While Greene didn’t do much damage through the air — he completed 12-of-22 passes for 138 yards, a touchdown and an interception — he hurt the Sooners significantly on the ground. He ran for a team-high 119 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11-yard score early in the fourth quarter that tied the game 20-20. Daniels completed 7-of-12 passes for 65 yards.
Greene played sporadically through West Virginia’s first nine games, recording season totals of 97 rushing yards and one touchdown. He surpassed both marks in one game against the Sooners.
“We figured we were going to see him in spurts because they did that last week and had a package for him,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He’s a mobile quarterback and that presents another element.
“We were able to (get pressure) when Daniels was in there. Greene was able to escape a few times. He brings the element of the mobile quarterback and we have to do a better job containing him and keeping him in the pocket to limit his area of operation and make him play quarterback. We let him get out at times and become a running back. He’s a good player.”
Despite Greene’s success, the Sooners still outgained the mountaineers 426-406 in total yards. The problem for the offense was their efficiency on third and fourth down.
The Sooners converted on just 1-of-11 third-down attempts and failed on both of their fourth-down attempts. That lack of success burned the Sooners in critical positions.
Prior to the Mountaineers' game-winning drive, the Sooners' offense made it to the WVU 29-yard line. Eric Gray was stopped for no gain on third-and-three, forcing the Sooners to decide whether to go for it or kick the field goal to take a three-point lead.
Despite the heavy rain and unfavorable field conditions, Venables opted to send Zach Schmit into the game for a 44-yard attempt. Schmit's kick hit the right goal post and missed, keeping it a tie game.
Venables said the Sooners' lack of success on third and fourth down played a role in the decision to kick the field goal. For OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, it was the defining stat for the Sooners' offense.
"That’s the entire football game right there," Lebby said. "We took care of the ball, did some good things, but we were so bad situationally. Didn’t give our team a chance to win and that’s probably the most frustrating part."
The Sooners’ offense struggled outside of Gray, who finished with 24 carries for 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Dillon Gabriel completed 17-of-28 passing attempts for 190 yards.
The Sooners (5-5, 2-5) now sit in ninth in the Big 12 standings and still in need of a win to become bowl eligible. Their next opportunity comes next Saturday at home against Oklahoma State.
With two games left in the season, Gray said the team has to find a way to do the little things right.
“It just comes down to the details,” Gray said. “We’ve got to do the details right in practice. You can’t just expect not to do the details Monday-Friday, come out on Saturday and think you’re just ultimately going to do it. We’ve gotta make sure that we’re doing the details all week so on Saturday it’s second nature.”
