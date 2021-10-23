OU Football: Grinch bemoans his unit's poor play

Kansas had not beaten an FBS opponent this season. Oklahoma, ranked No. 3, despite playing many close games, had not lost at all.
Nonetheless, over the course of what would eventually become a 35-23 OU victory, the Jayhawks finished with more first downs than the Sooners, 23 to 18, and more yards from scrimmage, 412 to 398.
It’s a bit of a trend.
A week earlier, TCU outgained OU 529 yards to 525. Beyond that, it was the Sooners’ third straight week of playing very challenged defense.
Kansas, which entered the game, 113th of 130 FBS teams in third-down offense, converting 32.6 percent of its third-down chances, converted 9 of 13 third downs against the Sooners, plays that allowed it to own first-half time-of-possession 22:00 to 8:00, holding OU to 17 first-half snaps while the Jayhawks snapped it 37 times.
Though OU rallied, the defense was no better after the half statistically, allowing more points, 13 to 10, and more yards, 217 to 195, than in the opening two quarters.
On their way out of Kansas’ Memorial Stadium, the Sooners proved adept at describing their defensive issues.
“Undisciplined football … you’re handing a first down away or shortening the distance with multiple downs still yet to go to convert,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said, referencing several offsides calls the Sooners were dinged for. “Really disappointed in not stopping the run there, especially early, although I don’t know that we got a whole lot better as the day went.”
Isaiah Thomas, likely OU’s best defensive lineman, said he tried to warn his teammates the day before.
“One thing I said was tie your process to your passion … Don’t tie it to the opponent you’re facing,” he said. “Don’t have your process be better because you’re facing Texas but if you’re facing Kansas you’re going to relax.”
In the first half alone, Kansas put together a 17-play touchdown drive that spanned 80 yards, a 12-play drive that spanned 69 and led to a field goal, as well as an 11-play, 42-yard march that led to a missed field goal. All of it kept OU's offense off the field.
One of the Sooners' better defensive moments, Key Lawrence’s forced fumble that Justin Broiles recovered Lawrence punched it out of the hands of Kansas’ Steven McBride, only served to to frustrate Grinch for its being the only play like it.
“Why aren’t we seeing more …,” Grinch said. “We’ve got to do maybe less talking and more actual doing. Where are those snaps? Where are those gang tackles with guys stripping at the football?”
That turnover led to OU leading by more than one score for the first time of the game.
Yet, after the Sooners took a 28-17 lead, Kansas needed just five plays to go 75 yards, making it 28-23, and setting up Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams to have to provide yet more fourth-down, fourth-quarter magic.
“In the end,” said Grinch, “what we need to do is we have to find ways to make plays … Where we find ourselves today is extremely disappointing.”