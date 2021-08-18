Lincoln Riley was asked Tuesday which position groups stand out to him after a week and a half of fall practices.
He mentioned a few, but made sure to emphasize the growth from the team’s linebackers.
“They can roll guy after guy after guy, all good players,” Riley said.
He’s right.
The Sooners’ defense — for the first time in quite a while — has high expectations this season, and some have it as a top-10 unit in college football. And while that’s a testament to the improvement that all of the position groups have made, a lot of the focus has centered on the linebackers.
OU inside linebacker coach Brian Odom has noticed the improvement, too.
“There’s always been talent in that room, but now we’ve assembled a group of guys that is as deep and talented as I’ve ever been around. Good kids. Good individuals, good citizens, good students.”
There’s a lot of reasons why the linebacker corps have improved.
It starts with the veteran guys, and a lot of them are entering their third season under Odom and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto, both entering their redshirt junior seasons, were named to the Budkis Award watch list last month, the award given annually to the nation’s top linebacker. Bonitto was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, given to the nation’s top defensive player.
David Ugwoegbu returns to the fold after a solid sophomore season, recording 34 total tackles and an interception last season. The Sooners also have Caleb Kelly back, as the former 2017 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention missed most of the last two seasons with injuries.
For Odom, a priority this offseason was working on their strength and conditioning.
“We’ve put a huge stock on their physical development throughout the offseason. They should look different. They should play different. They should play faster. and if they’re not, we ain’t got the right guys in there.
“Those guys have been in it, so we’ve got higher expectations for them and they need to go produce, which I’ve got every bit of confidence that they will. They’re growth... and their maturity level, their confidence, the way they carry themselves has been really good. It’s exciting to watch those guys grow up, for sure.”
But the Sooners also have young linebackers that could make an impact this season. The younger group is highlighted by true freshman Danny Stutsman, a four-star recruit out of Florida.
“You kinda hold off on all the expectations until he gets here and you see him, and it’s like, oh man, [he looks good],” Odom said. “He’s big. He’s got some muscle on him. The thing you start seeing right now is his willingness. He plays fearless. He’s a willing guy. He runs around. He runs fast. He pursues to the ball. He’s got closing speed.
“He’s done a great job of absorbing the defense, being able to play [middle and outside linebacker], which provides him an opportunity to get on the field.”
The supply of older and younger talent has created competition for starting spots as fall camp has progressed. But Odom has been impressed with the camaraderie among his group.
“They’re all good people. And at the end of the day, everybody in that room, our main objective is to win,” Odom said. “So they have a good relationship with each other. Everything I’ve witnessed is really, really good. Really excited about it.
“Those old guys have been through a lot in their time here. Even some of those guys you’re thinking of as young guys, they’ve been in the fire, too. That’s part of having a veteran room. These guys, they’ve all kind of experienced it. There’s a common ground with all those guys in there, and it’s been really good.”