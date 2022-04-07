Cale Gundy has seen a lot in his 23 years at Oklahoma, and he’s been in a lot of roles.
This year, outside of his secondary title as associate head coach, his main focus is on the Sooners’ receivers. Part of that focus is on acclimating himself and his receivers to new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system.
It’s not the first time Gundy has learned a new playbook, but there’s something that stands out to him about Lebby.
“I love the system that we're in offensively,” Gundy said. “It's a very exciting system, and we've got a very impressive offensive coordinator. [Lebby’s] as well-rounded as any offensive mind I've ever been around ever in college football. He's a guy that played offensive line, he learned it. And to me, that's kind of always key and that's where you get the bright minds are the ones that really truly learned the offensive line play, the run game and the pass game.
"I think it's been pretty good [so far]. This has been a strain learning a new offense for everyone, even for us as coaches. Guys have been putting a lot of great effort into it and [there's] been some surprises by a couple of guys. But so far we're headed in the right direction."
Lebby’s system is predicated on a fast, up-tempo pace that stretches the field. That’s where the Sooners’ receivers come into play.
The Sooners have had plenty of No. 1 receivers in recent memory, most recently Ceedee Lamb, who caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019. From 2010 to 2019, the Sooners had at least one receiver — two in most cases — that caught 50 or more passes.
That hasn’t been the case over the last two seasons, as the Sooners spread the ball evenly on the perimeter. Marvin Mims and Theo Wease led the team with 37 receptions each in 2020, and Jaden Haselwood caught a team-high 39 passes last season. The Sooners had five different players coach 30 passes or more.
Under Lebby’s fast-paced system, Gundy expects that trend to continue with five or six players leading the way.
“I think in the system, we’re going to have a chance for several guys to have a lot of catches,” Gundy said. “If we do our job as an offense and coaches and players, we’re going to have multiple guys with a higher number of catches than we’ve had around here in awhile. The system’s not just built to throw to one person every single time. That’s the beauty of it. The ball’s going to be spread around to a lot of playmakers.
“Obviously, as the quarterback, you start to get comfortable with some guys and maybe have a little bit tighter trust with some guys here and there. They may get a few more balls than the other guys. But we’re going to have a good five, six strong receivers that are going to be able to go out there because of the way we’re playing and our offense.”
While the offense is projected to feature multiple guys, there’s three receivers that have stood out as leaders during spring practices — Mims, Wease and Drake Stoops.
Mims, who led the team in receiving yards last year with 705, has liked what he's seen from the receivers during spring practices.
“Right now, the ceiling’s pretty high for the receiver room,” Mims said. “I feel like we have a pretty good group of guys in me, Drake and Theo kind of leading everything just because we’ve done it for multiple years. And even with Theo being out last year, the things he’s done, you can’t just put that aside… The way this offense is going, how fast we’re playing, how it looks, there’s mismatches all over the field. Anybody could do something one game or the other.
“That’s kind of the thing with this offense, just the freedom with it. I feel like it compliments different people, and some people can move around anywhere and just exploit different areas. It’s definitely one thing I’m seeing out there right now.”
There’s been a lot of excitement during spring practices for sophomore receiver Jalil Farooq, who ended last season with a three-catch, 64-yard performance in the Alamo Bowl win over Oregon. Brian Darby, who caught 10 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns last season, could also see increased playing time with the departures of Haselwood and Mario Williams.
One young guy who could see early playing is Jayden Gibson, a four-star recruit out of Florida. The freshman receiver is listed at 6-foot-5 and was named by Gundy as the biggest surprise of spring practices.
Mims is excited about him, too.
“I actually hosted Jayden Gibson on his visit,” Mims said. “... Great guy, great route-runner, great catching. With him, it’s gonna be an experience and [about] how fast he can pick stuff up. At the end of the day, he’s coming at an advantage because we’re all learning the offense.”