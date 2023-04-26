Oklahoma is approaching three years since the last time it produced a first round draft pick.
In the 2020 NFL Draft, CeeDee Lamb (17th) and Kenneth Murray (23rd) both heard their name called on the first day. The program has produced 47 first round draft picks and 10 since 2010.
The NFL combined draft began in 1967, so the Sooners are averaging just under one first round pick per year (0.84).
This year, offensive tackle Anton Harrison has the best chance of being next.
Harrison chose to enter the draft early after being named an All-Big 12 First Team selection last season. Some NFL Draft experts have projected the 6-4, 315-pound left tackle to go as early as late in the first round.
“For me, obviously I want to go day one,” Harrison said at OU’s Pro Day. “That’s the goal. I’m probably going to be at home with my family. That’s really my plans for draft day and that’s my goal. I want to go as early as possible.”
Many talented players don’t end up hearing their name called on the first day of the draft. Just look further down the 2020 draft class — Jalen Hurts was taken 53rd overall and is coming off a Super Bowl appearance in his third season.
The following season, Creed Humphrey was taken 63rd overall and became a day-one starter for the defending Super Bowl champions. Orlando Brown didn’t get selected until the third round.
Harrison made a good impression of his athleticism since the season ended, running a 4.98 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and doing 24 reps on bench press at the OU Pro Day. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Harrison projected as the first pick in the second round in his most recent mock draft.
Kiper ranked Harrison fourth out of all the offensive tackles in this year’s class, while fellow ESPN analysts Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller have Harrison outside their top-five.
Some analysts have projected the Cincinnati Bengals to take the former Sooner with the 28th pick in the first round. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks and PFF’s Michael Renner have the Bengals picking Harrison with their first pick.
“I feel pretty good,” Harrison said about going in the first round. “Right now, it’s just in God’s hands.”
Whenever Harrison gets his name called, he’ll join a growing list of NFL offensive linemen coached by offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Since 2015, Bedenbaugh has produced eight NFL Draft picks.
Harrison has an opportunity to be the Sooners’ highest-drafted offensive lineman since Cody Ford was taken 38th overall in 2019. If he’s taken on day one, he’ll be the first OU offensive lineman taken in the first round since Lane Johnson was selected fourth overall in 2013.
“Coach B’s big on me with just studying the game with film, defenses, things like that,” Harrison said. “He helped me a lot since my freshman year coming in. That helps me tremendously in board work and my meetings with coaches and scouts. They see how smart I am in the film room and on the board.”
Harrison won’t be alone in having his name called over the weekend.
Marvin Mims, Wanya Morris, Eric Gray, Jalen Redmond and Brayden Willis are all also hoping to find out who their next team will be in the coming days. All five of those players were among those in attendance for this year’s NFL Combine.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 7 p.m.
