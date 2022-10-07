If there’s anybody on the current Oklahoma roster that understands the significance of the Red River Showdown, it’s Marvin Mims.
In 2020, Mims’ freshman year, the Sooners had dropped their first two conference games before securing a 53-45 victory in quadruple overtime. Last season, the Sooners overcame a 28-7 deficit to win 55-48.
In both those games, Mims played well when the Sooners needed it most. The OU receiver has recorded a combined nine catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns in his two games against the Longhorns.
Arguably his best career catch came last year, as he came down with a 52-yard touchdown to help the Sooners tie the game in the fourth quarter.
"Honestly, sometimes it will pop up in my [social media] feed and I’m like, ‘that’s pretty cool,’ Mims said. “Now, when I remember the play, I don’t remember it from my point of view. I just remember it from the video’s point of view.’
While it’s worth remembering that play from the Sooners’ improbable win, the team hasn’t had much time to appreciate the significance of the rivalry.
The Sooners (3-2, 0-2) sit in a tough spot following back-to-back losses by a combined 96 points to Kansas State and TCU to begin their conference slate. The Longhorns (3-2, 1-1) also need a win following an early conference loss to Texas Tech two weeks ago.
As a result, both teams enter Saturday’s game at 11 a.m. unranked for the first time since 1998. That also happened to be OU coach Brent Venables’ first time coaching in the Red River Showdown.
Saturday marks Venables’ 14th appearance in the rivalry and first as a head coach. While he’s appreciative of the significance, Venables isn’t allowing his team to be caught up in the rivalry in the midst of a slump.
“This is my feeling — and I know the emotion, the intensity and what this game has meant to so many people — but we shouldn't prepare for this game any different than we do any other game,” Venables said. “And if we are and I allow that, then I'm not doing a good job leading. We shouldn't do extra this week or be more committed this week. We should be habitual in how we get ready to play. And so that's my focus is to make sure that the emotion doesn't paralyze you, so that you can't have an intense focus about what we need to do to win and what you need to do individually to play well.”
Texas leads the overall series 62-50-5 but the Sooners haven’t had many issues recently against the Longhorns, winning 10 of the last 13 matchups. However, the Longhorns enter the game as an 8.5-point betting favorite over the Sooners.
But the Sooners aren’t focused on that. Several players have pointed to the 2020 season, when their win over Texas helped overcome their tough start and boosted their run to the Big 12 championship.
“That’s kind of been the focal point,” OU running back Eric Gray said. “Those leaders, those older guys that are on this team, they’re saying, ‘We’ve done this before. We’ve dropped two before and still won the Big 12 championship.’ So it’s not out of the question. It’s not like everything is gone and done now. We’ve just got to keep moving forward and keep pushing on.”
There’s a lot more than bragging rights on the line. With a win, the Sooners can’t help get their season back on track and stay competitive in the conference standings. A loss would put them in a tough spot the rest of the way.
The Sooners sound ready for the challenge.
“It’s a huge game,” Mims said. “We talked about it. If we needed to get hyped up, if we needed motivation, this is the one. I believe the same thing happened in 2020, my freshman year, the COVID year, we lost to K-State and we lost to Iowa State. We had Texas the next game and it started a big jumpstart for us. I’m looking forward to it and I think the team is too.”
