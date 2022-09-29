Rushing offense — Oklahoma
The Sooners’ rushing attack has continued to be effective, and that didn’t change in the loss to Kansas State (220 rushing yards). Eric Gray has been one of the country’s best rushers through four games, and as a result the Sooners are 12th nationally in rushing offense (231 yards per game).
However, TCU isn’t far behind. The Horned Frogs rank 21st nationally in yards per game (215.3). Stopping the rushing attacks will be a tough task for both defenses.
Passing offense — TCU
Max Duggan has been very effective as a passer. He’s third nationally in completion percentage (77) and first in passing efficiency (216.03), and he’s thrown for eight touchdowns and nearly 700 yards through three games. The Horned Frogs rank 27th in passing offense.
Dillon Gabriel’s been effective, too, throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns against the Wildcats. But the OU passing game hasn’t fully clicked yet.
Rushing defense — TCU
The Horned Frogs haven’t faced a rushing attack like Oklahoma this season. Still, through three games, the Horned Frogs have been above average at stopping the run. They rank 30th in rushing yards allowed per game (100.7) and are surrendering just 3.1 yards per carry.
After a stout performance against Nebraska, the Sooners surrendered 275 rushing yards to Kansas State last week. The Horned Frogs present a bounce back opportunity for OU.
Passing defense — OU
Oklahoma’s secondary has produced mixed results through four games. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 234 yards against the Sooners after throwing for 304 through the Wildcats’ first three games. However, the Sooners rank 46th in passing yards allowed per game (204.2).
However, the Horned Frogs have been below average at limiting yards through the air, surrendering 272.3 yards per game.
Special teams — OU
The Sooners’ special teams have been good most of the year, though they surrendered a 58-yard kickoff return last Saturday that resulted in a Kansas State touchdown. OU punter Michael Turk is averaging 45 yards per punt, while kicker Zach Schmit is 4-of-5 on field goal attempts.
The Horned Frogs, however, already have a kickoff return for a touchdown, and the Sooners will need to be better than they were against Kansas State.
Intangibles — OU
The stakes couldn’t be much higher for the Sooners, who were double-digit home favorites against Kansas State before losing by seven. They’ve dropped 12 spots in the Associated Press poll since then, and now face a tougher path to the Big 12 title game. Players and coaches have talked about hitting the reset button after a humbling early-season loss.
TCU will be a tough opponent at home, but the Sooners desperately need a bounce-back win to stay viable at the top of the conference standings.
