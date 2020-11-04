Speaking publicly for the first time since last season, Ronnie Perkins wasn’t eager to discuss all of what transpired last December when he was suspended ahead of OU’s College Football Playoff clash with LSU.
The OU defensive end was more focused on his next opportunity to play — a date with Kansas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Norman — after making his 2020 debut against Texas Tech last weekend.
"It felt good just to be back out there on the field with my teammates,” Perkins told reporters Wednesday. “Being able to help our team win. It was just a good feeling. Just a feeling I haven't had in a long time.
“So, it felt real good to get back out there, but I'm ready to go again this week."
Perkins was suspended for reportedly failing a drug test, as was running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges.
While Bridges is still waiting to be reinstated, both Perkins and Stevenson were available for OU last Saturday after missing the program’s first five games of 2020 — although Perkins wasn’t sitting around during his absence.
He went through OU’s team meetings, studied game video with his fellow defensive linemen and practiced as one of the more overqualified scout-team members in the country.
Perkins, a junior from St. Louis, Missouri, started as a freshman and became a full-time first-string option in 2019, earning ESPN freshman All-America honors and a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a sophomore.
Despite his accolades, Perkins didn’t take his scout-team role lightly, providing an unprecedented challenge to OU’s starting offensive line on a daily basis.
“You don't usually get a guy of that caliber on scout team for as long as he was, so that was really good for our O-line,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “Definitely helped us out in the long run, growing, learning how to block these really talented guys like that.
“He was really impressive for us. He didn't complain. He worked his butt off every single day and he did a great job for us.”
Going up against the likes of Humphrey, Adrian Ealy, Marquise Hayes, Tyrese Robinson and Erik Swenson was just as beneficial to Perkins, who seemed to transition back into OU's rotation with ease.
“A lot of people might be surprised that he looked so well, but he’s been working so hard since the end of last year when he was on defensive scout team, giving the look for the offense,” OU safety Patrick Fields said. “… He was getting a good vs. good look every single day. He was competing hard the whole time he was out, so it’s no surprise he came back as good as he did.”
It certainly better explains Perkins playing as well as he did against Texas Tech.
The Sooner defensive end, who didn’t start but substituted into the game amid Texas Tech’s first offensive series, recorded a team-leading two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Perkins said he doesn't feel quite back to his old self, but he's getting there.
“It still felt like a deer in the headlights, but once it gets going, it gets going in there,” Perkins said. “Once I start to feel it, I tell myself just calm down and get the play, or tell myself my job and I execute it. You could basically say it’s like riding a bike. … As long as I got a clear mind, I’ll be all right.”
