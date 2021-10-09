OU Football: In his final OU-Texas game, Caleb Kelly comes up huge

Caleb Kelly has been at this Oklahoma-Texas thing for a while.
The Sooners’ sixth-year senior linebacker has been on the field for four October editions of the Red River rivalry. Injury has kept him out of two others and a Big 12 title game against the Longhorns.
He’s no longer the guy everybody was looking to become OU’s next great defender coming off a promising end to his true freshman season, all the way back in 2016. This season, in fact, he became a full-time player again for the first time in three years, having missed last season to injury and 2019 to a redshirt.
Saturday, inside the Cotton Bowl, he made just one one tackle in the Sooners 52-45 victory.
Doesn’t matter.
He was a hero, anyway.
It was the fourth quarter.
Caleb Williams had just hit Marvin Mims for a 52-yard touchdown and Spencer Rattler had just connected with Drake Stoops for a tying two-point conversion.
Gabe Brkic kicked off and Texas' Xavier Worthy, who finished with an otherworldly 261 receiving yards, decided to return the kick.
That was a bad idea, because Kelly was waiting for him.
It was a funny play, because it was reviewed to see if Worthy had indeed fumbled it before being tackled; yet what the replay showed was that even as Worthy was still standing, Kelly had taken the ball from him, registering forced fumble and a fumble recovery all on the same play.
Perhaps because Williams used to ask questions at football press conferences, working with OU student media when mending from injury, he’s quite good at answering them.
“I was sprinting down and the wedge was coming at me, just like I saw it in practice. I was trying to read where the kick returner was going to go,” he said. “Then I read it right, played the gap … then I actually ripped the ball kind of like you would back in junior high.
“It was weird. I grabbed it and just turned with it and just took it. Everybody else was looking for it, but it didn’t hit the ground or anything … I see everybody looking for the ball and then I run out and I’m holding the ball out and it goes crazy.
“It was cool.”
Next snap, Kennedy Brooks ran it in from 18 yards and the Sooners, down 28-7 after the first quarter, were suddenly on top 48-41.
Sooner coach Lincoln Riley likes having the sixth-year senior around.
“The guy’s a baller. The guy’s a gamer,” he said. “He’s just a guy that I don’t care what side of the ball it is, when he’s out there, you feel better; just because you know you’r’e going to get a smart, tough, physical player that’s going to give you everything he has on every snap.”
Kelly has stuck it out in Norman.
From Clovis West High School in Fresno, California, he could have left because his career didn’t turn out the way thought it might, or because he was tired of having to recover and rehabilitate from injury or because it was just time to move on.
He already has his masters degree.
He never did and it paid off huge on Saturday.
“It was weird because everybody got to storm the field,” he said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, this is a miracle,’ like I’d never had that happen at OU … “It was cool though because my mom got to come on the field. That’s her first time being on the field [in] all six seasons.”
It felt different, too, because of what he managed to do.
“I knew it was special my freshman year, and to really contribute to the game and contribute to the win is even more special this year,” Kelly said. “I did in the past, but not as much as I feel [like I did with] that play.”