It had been a long week for Oklahoma’s offense.
Even with the return of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, uncertainty surrounded the Sooners heading into a matchup with No. 19 Kansas. Concerns about the transfer quarterback’s ability to lead the offense may have lingered after an early incompletion to Marvin Mims, but shouldn’t have lasted much longer.
On the next play, Gabriel found Wease on the right sideline for an 11-yard completion. The play after that, he found tight end Brayden Willis streaking across the middle of the field and put the ball right on target for a 38-yard gain.
Those two plays alone were enough to surpass Oklahoma’s passing output from the previous game, but the Sooners weren’t done there. Six plays and two first downs later, running back Jovantae Barnes barreled forward for a one-yard touchdown run.
The short run was the Sooners’ second touchdown in the last six quarters, with the other coming late in a 55-24 loss to TCU. Gabriel went on to set a season-high in passing yards with 403, while completing 29 of his 42 attempts for two touchdowns and an interception.
“We trust our coaches and we’ve got a lot of trust in their ability to put us in the best position possible,” Gabriel said. “I thought we had one of our best week’s preparing in the sense of just the focus, the energy, the juice at practice. Then to continue to replicate that so that we can have that kind of production.”
Gabriel wasn't confident he would be making his return until Wednesday. Before that, he would regularly meet with doctors and run through tests in order to clear the concussion protocol.
"They were trying to get me back as fast as possible, but also to protect me at the same time," he said. "Just trusting them, throughout the week a bunch of conversations, a bunch of concussion tests. Meeting with the doctor two or three times a week. Thankfully I got the full clearance this week and it felt really good to get back out there.”
Oklahoma was able to open up a part of the offense that wasn’t available during last week’s loss. That allowed the Sooners to play balanced and find room in the running game with Eric Gray and Barnes.
The Sooners finished the game with 701 yards of total offense, which is the most yards the team has put up against a Big 12 opponent since facing Oklahoma State in 2018.
Oklahoma scored five first-half touchdowns on its way to outlasting Kansas 52-42 on Saturday. It was the program’s 18th consecutive win over the Jayhawks with each of those wins coming by double digits.
“It’s quite a difference,” Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said when asked about the team’s improvements from last week. “8 (Gabriel) being back and doing what he did, his leadership, toughness and experience is special and it’s unique and it’s matched by production. There’s a lot of faith in those guys going out and playing really, really well. They did that. Ton of stuff to clean up, but proud of them.”
Even still, Gabriel’s big day wasn’t perfect. Aside from finishing with a 160.6 quarterback rating and completing 69% of his passes, the UCF transfer was responsible for all three of the Sooners’ turnovers on Saturday.
Two of those giveaways came on unforced fumbles and the other came on an interception in the passing game.
Still, Gabriel was decisive and accurate throwing the ball to the Sooners’ playmakers. Mims was targeted 15 times on Saturday after finishing with just one catch against the Longhorns.
The junior wide receiver caught nine of those passes for 106 yards. Brayden Willis also eclipsed the century mark in receiving with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Even Gavin Freeman was able to get in on the action, finishing with one catch on a deep ball from Gabriel that the freshman grabbed in a full extension near the left sideline. Freeman now has four catches for the Sooners for 89 yards and one touchdown.
“He’s electric,” Mims said. “Gavin, I love his personality. I’m sitting there right next to him in the receiver room every day. Just the guy he is, I can’t tell you what we talk about but he’s just a funny dude. He’s just a kid and it’s nice to be around him. I see him going out there and having fun, he always has a great attitude.”
Gray finished with one fewer carry than Barnes, but rushed for 175 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. The Sooners were able to pick up over five yards per carry on the ground against the Jayhawks after being held to under four yards per carry against Texas and TCU.
“Really good,” Lebby said about the offensive line. “Kept Dillon clean. Just a couple of instances where we’ve gotta be cleaner from a protection standpoint. Then in the run game, again being able to go rush for 300 yards against a defense that had been really good against the run, it was really good to see.”
The win snaps a three-game losing streak and gives the Sooners some momentum as the prepare for their bye week. After that, they'll travel to Ames, Iowa for a meeting with the Cyclones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.