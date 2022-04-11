Jaden Davis wasn’t himself last season.
The Oklahoma cornerback recorded 25 tackles, which ranked 11th on the team, while starting six games and appearing in all 13. It was a step back from his freshman campaign in 2019 when he recorded 33 tackles and an interception, but it was an improvement on his 2020 campaign.
For Davis, it wasn’t the season he was hoping to have, and a constant issue for him last season was a lack of confidence.
“[It was] not good enough,” Davis said Monday. “I'm my hardest critic. I read a lot of stuff, and it's hard to shut everything completely out. But everything that anybody has ever said about me, I've probably said something 10 times worse to myself in my head. That type of stuff doesn't really bother me as much, but I'm really hard on myself. Like, really, really hard.
“I feel like it just wasn't good enough as a whole [with] where I want to go, where my aspirations are… It's just constant improvement. When you have a mindset that it's constant improvement and you need to improve no matter if you have a great game, a poor game, a great season or a not great season, when you step back you'll realize, 'OK, I'm really growing as a player. I'm growing as a person and as an individual.'"
It’s been a different feeling for Davis this spring, and a big part of that is new head coach Brent Venables.
“During high school, Clemson recruited me,” Davis said. “But it's a different experience when he's actually here. First meeting, he's like, 'What's up, J?' I'm like, 'What's up, Coach?' He just says, 'Let's get to work.' I'm like, 'OK, let's get to work then.' That's what it is. It's just all work. You throw work at it. It's crazy.
“He's probably the best defensive guru I've ever seen. He talks fast, too, but as you get to know him and be around him, everything starts to slow down. It's just amazing. I'm just grateful for this opportunity to be here."
An even bigger reason for his confidence is his relationship with his new position coach, Jay Valai. The thing that’s stood out to Davis is Valai’s attention to detail and his past experience as a defense back, which has helped him focus more on improving.
“It's great to have somebody who can relate,” Davis said. “Everything you're going through, he's been through it. He was at Wisconsin. He was All-Big Ten. He's been in the position where he's had to fight for a position. [He’s been through] ups and downs and everything, he understands. When you have somebody who has been through the exact same thing you're going through, it's just a big difference.
“I can go up to his office and talk to him about just life because he understands everything I'm going through. That also helps with everything. It's not just about football. When you have those relationships with your coaches off the field and you bring it on the field, it's a whole different mindset toward everything."
The focus for Valai has been helping Davis, listed at 5-foot-10, better utilize his smaller frame. Valai’s emphasis for Davis has been on using his speed and quickness to disrupt opposing receivers.
“You ain't 6-2, don't play like you're 6-2,” Valai said about Davis. “Working at the line of scrimmage [is important] because the deeper the ball goes, [the smaller] you get and I know that, too. So [it’s about] understanding creating turbulence at the line of scrimmage, pre-snap, moving around, taxiing and just giving yourself a better opportunity at the play by playing chess instead of checkers. So [Davis has] been really working on that as well, too, and fitting what he needs to get done on the field.”
That’s gotten through to Davis, who said he tried too often last season to play bigger than he is. And the emphasis on playing to his strengths has been his mindset through spring practices.
“With Venables, [defensive coordinator Ted] Roof and Valai, you learn that you play to your strengths,” Davis said. “You don't play in a shell of 'This is how you do everything.' You play to your strengths and you do what you have to do to make a play.
“It's just really exciting when you can see yourself visibly growing every single day."