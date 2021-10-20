The expectations were high for Jadon Haselwood coming out of high school.
The redshirt sophomore was a five-star receiver before landing at OU in 2019. He recorded 13 catches during his freshman season, but a torn ACL limited him to just three games in his sophomore season.
But coming into this season, there was hope he could have a big impact if he stayed healthy. And last Saturday against TCU, he had the most impactful game of his college career.
With 20 seconds before halftime, Haselwood caught an 11-yard touchdown from quarterback Caleb Williams, to give the Sooners a 10-point lead. But he exploded in the second half, as Williams found Haselwood for back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter.
He finished the game with six catches for 56 yards and three touchdowns, the first OU receiver to record three touchdowns in a single game since Ceedee Lamb in 2019.
It was the culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice for a receiver who’s had to battle to stay on the field.
“It was very exciting,” Haselwood said after the game. “I haven’t had a game like this since I was in high school, so I’m very happy… I feel like even just as an offense man we played more complete than like the whole season. I feel like we’re getting better every week.”
It was a standout game during a standout year for Haselwood.
He’s been one of the most consistent receivers for the Sooners this season. He currently leads the team in receptions (27) and leads the team in receiving touchdowns (5) after his performance against TCU. He’s caught three or more passes in all but one game this season.
But it’s not just his consistency or his effort that has impacted his team. His unselfishness has resonated, too.
“He’s been through some struggles, but he’s always kept his head down and always been a hard worker,” teammate Jeremiah Hall said Wednesday. “Like I’ve said before, he’s kept that same attitude even since he’s come back. He hasn’t had many balls thrown his way. I think he had one or maybe two touchdowns coming into this past game, but it just shows when you’re a team player and always have the team in mind, the individual awards will come.
“Jadon is just another example of that.”
Haselwood is one of four receivers on the team — along with Marvin Mims, Mike Woods and Mario Williams — who has caught more than 20 catches on the season, and he knows the ball may not always come his way.
But before his career-best performance against TCU, Haselwood told the team he would always have a team-first mindset.
“I basically told them I’m doing everything — you can expect me to do everything I need to do first, whether it’s blocking or whatever,” Haselwood said. “The roles got flipped Saturday, and I ended up getting three touchdowns…
“Whatever I’ve got to do to win, if it’s making the key block or is it me catching the ball… I’m with it.”
That kind of selfless attitude from a player of Haselwood’s caliber has a big impact, OU coach Lincoln Riley said.
“I just think it resonated because here you’ve got a guy, like a lot of our guys, that had a lot of hype coming in and maybe more than most,” Riley said Tuesday. “He’s had a career up to this year where he did a lot of good things his freshman year but was kind of learning the ropes. and then he had his injury and all that came with that, had a long road back. and so it hasn’t been maybe the dream start that maybe he would have envisioned.
“But a lot of times it’s not and you just have to stay the course.”
In his first full season as a starter, Haselwood has been a reliable weapon in the Sooners offense. and his performance against TCU was a reminder of the type of impact he can have.
“It’s like I tell our guys all the time, the funny thing is when you quit worrying about individual stuff and just worry about the team, it’s funny that you accomplish some pretty good individual stuff,” Riley said. “He’s a great example of that.”