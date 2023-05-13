OU v Baylor Big 12 Championship

OU's Jalen Hurts after the Sooners' game against Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, during the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

A big year for former Oklahoma Jalen Hurts keeps getting bigger.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback took part in Oklahoma’s graduation ceremonies after completing a master’s degree in human relations. Hurts played one season with the Sooners after graduating from Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences.

Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. Last month, the was given a five-year, $255 million contract extension after his third season in the league.

The contract made Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history, a title which was later passed to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Hurts had the best season of his college career in his one season with the Sooners, setting career-highs in passing yards (3,851), touchdowns (32), rushing yards (1,298) and rushing touchdowns (20). The dual threat quaterback came in second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 behind LSU’s Joe Burrow.

