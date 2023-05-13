A big year for former Oklahoma Jalen Hurts keeps getting bigger.
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback took part in Oklahoma’s graduation ceremonies after completing a master’s degree in human relations. Hurts played one season with the Sooners after graduating from Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences.
𝗦𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 Congratulations to @JalenHurts on completing his Master’s degree from OU! 🎓#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/c0DVkA8JCh— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 13, 2023
Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. Last month, the was given a five-year, $255 million contract extension after his third season in the league.
The contract made Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history, a title which was later passed to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Hurts had the best season of his college career in his one season with the Sooners, setting career-highs in passing yards (3,851), touchdowns (32), rushing yards (1,298) and rushing touchdowns (20). The dual threat quaterback came in second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 behind LSU’s Joe Burrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.