Jeremiah Hall caught the pass from Caleb Williams.
It was early in the third quarter while Oklahoma trailed against Kansas, and Hall had gained enough for a critical first down. But as he was tackled, he fumbled the ball before managing to recover it himself.
“That was my first career fumble in high school or college,” Hall said Tuesday.
Despite a rare mistake from the senior H-back, and one of the team’s captains, he made up for it late in the third quarter with an eight-yard touchdown reception that cut the Jayhawks’ lead to three points.
That ability to recover from a mistake is a reason why Hall was voted as a team captain during fall camp.
“It actually had more impact than I thought, especially on the younger guys,” Hall said. “I actually had a good amount of my teammates say, ‘Wow, we've never seen that from J-Hall.’... I think that it showed resilience.
“I'm not saying that it's good to go out there and fumble every game, but I think it was good for the young guys to see, ‘Hey, he made a mistake. Coach still had faith in him to stay in the game and then he goes out there and scores a touchdown.’ I didn't think about that until after the game but I know it did impact some of our young guys and I'm glad I could be an example to keep my head up and keep playing good football.”
Hall has made an impact with his leadership off the field during his five seasons at OU. But this season, he’s having a career year on the field.
He’s caught a career-high 19 passes this season for 181 yards, and he’s second on the team in receiving touchdowns with four. He’s also caught a touchdown in back-to-back weeks.
During Tuesday’s media availability, OU coach Lincoln Riley emphasized the need for leadership from his veteran players, including Hall.
“He’s been great for us,” Riley said. “He’s one of our captains, one of our leaders. He’s really improved as a receiver. He’s more versatile than he was when he walked in the door. There’s just a lot of trust with the guy. You know what you’re gonna get every day at practice. You know what you’re gonna get every single game.
“He rarely makes mental mistakes. He’s into it whether the job is making a catch and scoring a touchdown or making a tough gritty block in the box. Whatever it is, he’s typically gonna get his job and come and compete every day. He’s one of our bell cows, one of our big leaders. He’s always been a good presence in our program, but his leadership is at the highest level it’s ever been during his career.”
Heading into Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, Hall said there’s a sense of urgency to be better than they were against Kansas.
“I always like to keep things in perspective,” Hall said. “I've never been 8-0. I said that last week. I can smile. I can keep my head up about that. Like Alex [Grinch] and Coach Riley said, we don't have much time to continue to say that we have time… to fix these things, so it's not that I'm pressuring my guys to hurry up and act right and be perfect, but at the same time, we do have a little more urgency, especially from the older guys.”
Injury update: Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond is expected to return from injury this week, Riley said.
Redmond hasn’t played since Sept. 18 against Nebraska. In three games, he’s recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Riley said receivers Mike Woods and Mario Williams, who both missed last week, are limited but have a chance to play this week.
Riley responds to Matt Wells’ firing: Texas Tech fired Wells as the head coach on Monday, leaving the team with interim coach Sonny Cumbie for Saturday’s matchup against the Sooners.
“Tough to hear the news about Matt Wells,” Riley said. “He’s a good friend. I got to know him a little bit before I got into this league and certainly during the different events within this league. One of the great guys in coaching.”
Riley said he’s also excited for Cumbie despite tough circumstances.
Wells notched a 13-17 win-loss record as coach of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 5-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.