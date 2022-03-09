Jeremiah Hall wasn’t pleased with his performance at last week’s NFL Combine.
During OU’s Pro Day Wednesday, he had an opportunity to build on his Combine performance in front of representatives from 28 NFL teams, and he took advantage of it.
His day began with the vertical jump where he recorded a 33-inch jump, a four-inch improvement on his combine performance. He also shaved a tenth of a second off of his Combine score in the 20-yard shuttle with a 4.52.
But his biggest win of the day came in the 40-yard dash, recording a 4.79. He recorded a 4.96 at the Combine.
The unusually quick turnaround between the Combine and OU’s Pro Day proved to be big for Hall. By the time he made it to his post-Pro Day media availability, he had a reason to feel optimistic.
“I didn’t do as great as I wanted [at the Combine],” Hall said. “I felt like I did [well] at the Combine but I had it sitting over my head for a few days, and I felt like the faster I could get on the field and show what I could really do, the better.
“Overall, I felt like it was a great day and it’s in God’s hands now. I can stand up here and smile and say, ‘I gave it my all.’”
His improvements could make the difference for him during the NFL Draft next month.
The 2021 season proved to be the best of Hall’s career. He posted career-best 32 catches and four touchdowns while adding six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown. He also finished the year with his second-consecutive All-Big 12 selection.
But with a little more than a month to go before the draft, Hall is currently slated by most experts to be drafted in the late rounds. He flashed offensive versatility during his OU tenure, often switching between tight end, H-back, fullback and even running back, but his lack of elite athleticism could make teams hesitant to draft him in the earlier rounds.
That’s where his improvements during OU’s Pro Day could help.
Either way, Hall’s betting on his versatility. When NFL teams asked him his primary offensive position during the Combine, he had a unique answer for them.
“Whenever I got asked that question there, I just say ‘playmaker.’ Preferably after my first contract, maybe they’ll call me a tight end so that I get paid a little more,” Hall laughs. “So I’m a tight end for sure, in that aspect. But honestly, it just depends on where I go. Some teams need a true hand-in-the-dirt fullback, some teams need a H-back. I don’t really want to label myself, put myself in a hole because I can do a lot of things.
“With that comes anything and everything, and I’m prepared for.”
Though Hall’s five-year Sooner career is over, he’s stayed engaged with the program.
Since returning home from the Combine, Hall has made an effort to meet the new assistant coaches and players on the team. He’s also continued to produce episodes of his OU-related podcast, “Podcast on the Prarie”, which he hosts with current Sooner Brayden Willis.
Though he’s preparing for next month’s draft, Hall said he still feels a part of the program.
“I’m a little bit lucky,” Hall said. “I have the podcast where I talk to Brayden and have those guys on every single week. So in a way, I’m still attached. Coming back here feels like I’m back on scholarship. I’m back here talking with you guys. I’m back in the facility cracking jokes, talking to the coaches and everything.
“So it’s definitely a change when you leave because you no longer have that camaraderie. You’re pretty much working for yourself. You’re with another group of guys but it’s not the same as being at OU. The caliber of guys here is like no other, so that’s definitely something I miss. But at the same time, it’s a new chapter in my life and I’m excited for what’s to come. So I’m making adjustments and trying to have fun along the way.”