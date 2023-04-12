On all levels, last season was a learning experience for the Oklahoma football team.
Head coach Brent Venables was not only working to teach his players how to play in his system, but had to make adjustments of his own, while competing in the Big 12 for the first time in over a decade. It went beyond just Venables, too, many of the new assistant coaches on staff had never experienced playing in the high-tempo, high-scoring Big 12.
When co-defensive coordinator and interior defensive line coach Todd Bates was asked about his first season in the conference, tempo was the first thing he mentioned.
However, what he said next might be indicative of the focus of the Sooners’ defensive line moving forward.
“The teams, they’re a lot more open with their offenses,” Bates said. “Still got to stop the run. But you need those guys that can rush the passer. And like I said earlier, losing a guy like Jalen Redmond, you wanted to see who could come in and do that.”
The Sooners ranked fourth in the Big 12 in sacks last season, and actually had the most yards by sack of any team in the conference.
Reggie Grimes (4.5) and Redmond (4) finished first and third on the team in sacks last season respectively, and neither will be back this season. It still remains to be seen who will take over in their place, but Bates already has his eyes on one player in particular.
“Jonah (Laulu) has really moved inside and made an impact,” he said. “He’s just a handful to deal with, blocking him. He’s so athletic and he’s just learning more and more every day. So, you guys, that’s the one to watch. I think he has the ability to do something special for us this year.”
Laulu played in all 13 games last season and made six starts at defensive end. Though Bates says he still has more to learn when playing against the run, Bates has been impressed with his pass rushing skills.
A redshirt senior standing at 6-5, 277 pounds, Lualu has shown he can be explosive and get into the backfield. That’s exactly what Venables and his staff are looking for from their interior lineman.
“When it’s third-and-long, he can get off the ball and he can rush the passer,” Bates said. “And that’s what you want. So we’ve got a handful of those guys who can rush the passer.”
Bates is also listed as the team’s run defense coordinator, and doesn’t ignore the importance of stopping the run.
“Well, of course you want to be situationally aware, but that’s what we can do better,” he said. “Everybody can improve their pass-rush game and in the run game, when we’re moving, getting to the hip and playing with technique. Your hips don’t lie. Shakira, Shakira. You got me? Into those hips.”
For Laulu the biggest adjustment will be learning how to fight off the double teams and combo blocks that defensive tackles face every game. Bates also sees Texas State transfer Davon Sears and sophomore Gracen Halton to be players that could make an impact in the Sooners’ pass-rush.
Isaiah Coe made a bigger impact against the run last season, but Bates has also seen a lot of improvement out of the redshirt senior.
“Coe has made tremendous improvement,” Bates said. “Just trying to get him to be a more vertical player and play with length.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.