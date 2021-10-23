LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite a poor first half, Oklahoma made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to avoid an upset loss against Kansas.
The first one came while the Sooners led 21-17 with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter. With Kansas driving and threatening to take a late lead, OU defensive back Key Lawrence forced a fumble against KU running back Steven McBride. Justin Broiles was able to recover the fumble and Caleb Williams scored on a 40-yard run on the ensuing drive to push the Sooners’ lead to 11.
That fumble recovery directly led to the biggest play of the game, and maybe the season, for the Sooners.
With the Sooners leading by five points, the team faced a fourth-and-1 near midfield. OU coach Lincoln Riley opted to go for it, and Williams handed the ball off to Kennedy Brooks.
Brooks appeared to be stopped short of the first down. But Caleb Williams ripped the ball out of his own teammate’s hands and gained five yards for a first down.
Brooks capped off the drive with a four-yard run with just 42 seconds remaining to give the Sooners a 35-23 victory.
The play was the difference between the Sooners completing a game-sealing drive and Kansas having the ball with a chance at a potential game-winning drive.
Brooks explained the play simply after the game.
“I felt somebody tugging at it, and then I saw that it was Caleb, so I knew that I couldn’t get tackled with the ball, so I gave it to Caleb,” Brooks said.
Riley had a little more to say about it.
“You have to give those two kids a bunch of credit,” Riley said. “Kennedy doesn’t fumble the ball much. Kennedy realized what Caleb was trying to do. They both understood the situation. But it was worth the chance. Even if Caleb had been tackled, it would have been worth the chance to do it.
“It was smart football. I don’t want to take credit for it. Those guys made that play in a big moment.”
If it hadn’t been for that heads-up play by Williams and Brooks, and the fumble recovery that preceded it, the Sooners may have fallen victim to one of the season’s biggest upsets.
The Sooners (8-0, 5-1 Big 12) came into Lawrence as 38-point favorites, but Kansas (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) had other plans. The Jayhawks came out with energy, holding OU scoreless as they took a 10-0 lead at halftime.
The Jayhawks had 191 yards of offense in the first half compared to 78 for the Sooners.
“I don’t care who you’re playing, if you don’t seize momentum early in a road football game, you’re gonna be in for a dogfight,” Riley said. “I think Kansas deserves a lot of credit. They made some really nice plays. They were very efficient offensively, obviously gave us trouble, and had a good plan.”
OU’s offense found a rhythm in the second half, scoring touchdowns on all five of their possessions.
Caleb Williams overcame a shaky first half, throwing two touchdown passes and running for another. He finished with 178 yards through the air on 15-20 attempts and one interception while adding 93 yards on the ground.
“He didn’t play very good in the first half,” Riley said. “I thought more than anything there was a little bit of frustration. We had low possessions and weren’t playing well, especially the interception. … He has to be a little bit more composed there.
“He handled the second half well. He understood what we were doing. He made some important plays. I thought he was pretty calm in the second half.”
While the offense found a rhythm, the defense continued to struggle.
The Sooners surrendered 412 total yards to Kansas and struggled against the Jayhawks’ zone-read attack. KU quarterback Jason Bean threw for 246 yards and a touchdown, and completed 74 percent of his passes.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was particularly disappointed with his run defense, which surrendered 166 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think it kinda became the thing, specifically in the first half, the inability to get stops in the run game,” Grinch said. “That just eats away at some yardage, creates some situations [like] second and medium and second and short. Then add penalties to that.
“Really disappointed in not stopping the run there, specifically early, although I don't know that we got a whole lot better as the day went.”
Despite the struggles, the Sooners improved to 8-0 for the first time since 2004. But after it appeared they turned a corner against Texas and TCU, they found themselves again in a battle with against a team they were heavily favored to beat.
“I think our guys know what we need to do,” Riley said. “It’s time for us to start closing the gaps and playing more consistent. That is what it is. I think we’re still a very capable football team, there’s no question.”