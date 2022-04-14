Jonah Laulu’s recruitment to Oklahoma began with a Twitter message.
The former Hawaii defensive lineman announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal last December, ending his four-year career with the Rainbow Warriors. Soon after, he got his first message from the Sooners’ new head coach, Brent Venables, via social media.
Venables was at the Alamo Bowl watching his team play against Oregon, so the two exchanged phone numbers and Venables said he was going to watch Laulu’s film before calling him later.
That call came just a few hours later. But there was somebody else on the line, too.
“A couple hours later, I got a group FaceTime from Coach Venables, because I had his number, and then another random number that I had no idea,” Laulu recalled. “I was like, ‘Who is this? A group FaceTime?’ So I answered the phone, I had the phone up (near my face) and I was like, ’Hello?’ Coach Venables was literally in the hotel lifting in the camera, looking at the camera doing curls."
The person on the other line was Miguel Chavis, the Sooners’ new defensive ends coach, though Laulu didn’t know that at first.
“And then Coach Chavis, the first thing he said was, ‘What do you know about the cross chop?’” Laulu said. “It’s a D-line move. And he was like, ‘What do you know about the cross chop?’ And I was like, ‘What? Who are you?’ And then he flipped the camera around, he showed he was watching my film and I was like, ‘Whoa.’
A few days later, Laulu announced he was transferring to the Sooners. He credits Venables and Chavis for helping him make his decision.
“They just had a good synergy in just how they were talking to me,” Laulu said. “It was like they were freaking playing basketball, alley-ooping each other talking to me, passing dimes. I was like, ‘Dang, you guys are dropping facts and dimes.’
It took Laulu some time to get used to the weather in Norman — he experienced his first snowstorm shortly after arriving on campus — but it didn’t take long for him to make an impact on the Sooners’ defense.
The redshirt senior was a standout player on Hawaii’s defensive line, starting in 18 games the past two seasons and playing in 40 during his four-year tenure. Last season was his best one yet, recording 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery.
Chavis has been impressed with Laulu’s speed and quickness during spring practices.
“He’s been a blessing,” Chavis said. “He’s a big guy who can really, really move. I think some people were surprised that he’s a [defensive] end. He’s 270 (pounds) but watch him run, watch him move. He’s a big dancing bear out there. He’s smooth. When I watched the tape and recruited him from Hawaii… this guy is unbelievable. I knew that he could move, but I didn’t know how big he was because of how fluid his hips are. The plays he’s made.
“He’s played four years of college football and still has two left. There’s a silver lining to everything. He has fit in perfectly. He fits in with who we are and we fit him. He's doing well. Throwing him right in there… I have been very proud of the d-ends who have been here and welcoming Jonah in. He’s doing great.
The thing that’s stood out to Laulu is Chavis’ consistency, and his initial impressions of his new position coach hasn’t changed since that first recruiting call.
“His energy, that’s definitely something I wanted,” Laulu said, “a coach with high energy who’s coming into work every day excited, happy, getting me pumped up because I’m going to feed off them every day. He keeps it the same every day. It’s never a bad day with him. He’s always happy, always excited to be here.”
He’s made a quick impression on his teammates too, including Marcus Stripling.
“He’s been amazing,” Stripling said of Laulu. “Jonah’s a big guy coming from Hawaii, so just seeing his skill level coming to OU has just been amazing. He’s really been physical. His pass rush has been amazing. He’s surprised me every day… Immediately we’ve seen his physicality in the run game and we’ve seen he can play the pass and he can play-action plays too. So he’s very versatile and a great player. He seems like he’s going to find a great home here. “
The Hawaii connection isn’t just limited to Laulu. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel also grew up there, and it was that shared connection that helped the two bond when Laulu arrived.
“Shoutout [to] Dillon Gabriel, that’s my guy,” Laulu said. “Immediately when I came, we hit each other up because of the Hawaii connection. I’ve been to his house a couple of times, we’ve hung out a couple times. He’s a good dude, a good genuine dude. I can definitely see when I first came because I didn’t really know anybody, I could see how he is, how he relates to all the guys… I’m glad to have him as our quarterback.”
Laulu is still adjusting to his new home — he mentioned the Sooners’ defense has more plays than any unit he’s ever played for — but he’s excited for the season to start.
I”’m really glad to be a part of this defense because we’re going to do some really great things.”