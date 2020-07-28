Lincoln Riley and OU agreed to a 2-year contract extension, keeping the Sooners' head football coach in Norman through the 2025 season.
The OU Board of Regents approved the extension during a Tuesday meeting at Norman's Headington Hall, as well extensions for other OU head coaches and assistants.
Riley is set to receive $6.150 million in 2020, $8.050 million in 2021 (a $500,000 stay bonus is included), $7.565 million in 2022 and $8.225 million in 2023 (a $700,000 stay bonus is included).
He will receive $7.585 million in both 2024 and '25.
"We felt obviously that it's important for us to keep our commitment," OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said. "We're very, very understanding of the unique times that we're in, but in our normal proactive way, we started conversations back in early December that resulted in an agreement in principle in February.
"With that said, it's reflective of the marketplace. Most importantly, it allows Oklahoma, our program and our fans to have the certainty that our coaches are connected to us for an extended period of time."
OU has won three Big 12 championships and made the College Football Playoff semifinals each year of Riley's tenure to go with a 36-6 overall record.
The Board of Regents also approved extensions for Riley's coaching staff.
OU added three years and a $300,000 raise to defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's deal. Grinch will earn $1,800,000 annually, which includes a $200,000 yearly stay bonus.
OU assistants Shane Beamer, Bill Bedenbaugh, Cale Gundy, Roy Manning, Brian Odom, Dennis Simmons and Calvin Thibodeaux received contract extensions through the 2021 season. OU also added two years to strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie's contract.
Beamer, OU's assistant head coach for offense, received a salary increase of $70,000, bringing his pay to $540,000 annually.
OU's co-offensive coordinators, Bedenbaugh and Gundy, also received raises. Gundy will make $580,000 annually, while Bedenbaugh will make $760,000 each season, plus an annual $50,000 stay bonus.
Simmons, Riley's associate head coach, will make $510,000 annually. Manning, who's entering his second season as OU's cornerbacks coach, will make $470,000 next season. Odom, who coaches inside linebackers, and Thibodeaux, OU's defensive line coach, will both earn $435,000.
Wylie is set to earn $430,000 annually.
Extra points
Tim Langford's interim tag as OU's men's and women's track and cross country was officially removed with the OU Board of Regents approving his promotion to the full-time role.
Langford agreed to a one-year, $125,000 contract.
OU softball coach Patty Gasso's deal was extended through the 2027 season.
Both OU men's gymnastic coach Mark Williams and women's gymnastics coach KJ Kindler were extended through 2026.
OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale, men's basketball coach Lon Kruger, women's tennis coach Audra Cohen, men's tennis coach Nicholas Crowell, volleyball coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and wrestling coach Lou Rosselli were extended through 2024.
OU men's golf coach Ryan Hybl was extended through 2025 and women's rowing coach Leeanne Crain was extended through 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.