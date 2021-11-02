The last month of the regular season is sometimes referred to as “Championship November.”
Typically, the toughest part of each team’s schedule comes in November. and while that’s been the case for Oklahoma, the Sooners have had no issues winning games this time of year under Lincoln Riley.
The Sooners have been perfect in November games since Riley took over in 2017, winning all 14 games. Five of those wins have come against teams that finished in the Associated Press’ Top-25 poll and three that finished inside the top 15.
It’s been their performance in November that has helped propel the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances despite early seasons losses.
For Riley, this is the best time of year for college football. In fact, the Sooners haven’t lost a game in November since he was hired in 2015.
“There’s a certain sense around this program, you get to this time — this is our favorite time,” Riley said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “This is the best time of the year. You work and do everything you can to put yourself in the middle of the hunt going into November.”
“I think the anticipation and the expectations internally of the program are so high. The guys are ready to do it. We’ve had leadership that is ready to be at their best at the end. I would attribute it to that, a lot of guys that have spearheaded that. I don’t know, it just always feels a little bit differently this time of year around here.”
With the Sooners on bye this week, they’ll play three November games this season. and it might be the toughest November stretch they’ve had in recent memory.
Two of the three opponents — Baylor and Oklahoma State — are ranked inside the AP Top-15, and the Sooners are on the road for both games. As of now, the No. 11 Cowboys will be the highest-ranked opponents the Sooners have faced this season.
The Sooners’ lone home game in November is against Iowa State on Nov. 20. The Cyclones are unranked but received votes in the AP poll.
“The biggest games, the best games, the most important games all across the country are still yet to be played,” Riley said. “There are a lot of good teams that are vying for it. The best ones tend to rise up this time of year and separate themselves. That will happen this year.”
Riley’s team has typically used the month of November to overcome a loss earlier in the season and rise to the top of the CFP rankings, but not this year. The Sooners are 9-0 for the first time in nearly two decades and sit at No. 5 in the rankings.
“When you’re kind of focused on yourself and trying to make a run yourself… every game that you win creates a bigger opportunity the next week,” Riley said. “And so to me it’s more the teams of the past, and this team this year has done [this] better than any of them — do what you have to do early in the season to put yourself in that position. and then really go surge at the right time and take advantage of these opportunities as they get bigger and bigger.”
It won’t be easy, but if the Sooners make it through a tough November, there’s a path towards another Big 12 title and a playoff berth.
“Some teams are getting tired of the season and are ready for it to be over,” Riley said. “Some teams are like, ‘This is the most fun part, and I hope this never ends.’ and we’ve typically been the second one.”
• Sooners land at No. 8 in first CFP rankings: The Sooners likely didn't land where fans were expecting in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The CFP rankings were announced Tuesday on ESPN, with the Sooners landing at No. 8.
Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon claimed the top four spots, and would be in the playoff if the season ended today. Ohio State, Cincinnati and Michigan took spots 5-7, respectively.
• Theo Wease update: The junior receiver was expected to be a key contributor this season, but a preseason injury has kept Wease out of the lineup.
Riley said Wease has continued to rehab his injury and is hopeful he could return before the end of the season.
“I don’t know that there’s a 100 percent plan in place yet, but we’re getting close,” Riley said. “I can certainly see a clear path — a defined path — to him being able to help us the last stretch of the season. I just don’t know when it will be yet, but we’re getting close.”
• No practice today: The Sooners did not practice today due to an NCAA mandate that players be excused from team activities for Election Day.
“I guess in some ways you could be happy that it worked out during a bye week,” Riley said. “But the flip side of it is, it’s kind of a pain because it’s one day during the middle of the week, so we’ve got all of our coaches out recruiting today and then everybody will be back in tomorrow for practice and Thursday morning practice, and then back out again, so we’ve kinda had to make it work around having an NCAA mandatory off day.”