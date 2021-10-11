Oklahoma backup quarterback Caleb Williams helped save the Sooners last Saturday against Texas.
But OU coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t decided if he’s the new starting quarterback going forward.
During the Big 12 coaches teleconference on Monday morning, Riley said he’s still deciding between Williams and Spencer Rattler and may not announce who the starter is before Saturday’s home game against TCU.
“I don't know if we will or not,” Riley told reporters Monday. “I still haven't made that decision yet, certainly. I think just like any position, I think we'll look at the game plan versus TCU, continue to evaluate these guys as they practice and go with who helps us the most. [We] certainly had really good contributions from both of them last week to help us win that game and may need that as we go forward.
“Feel like we have two guys in the room that are really good players and who we can win with, so we'll keep eval it and keep trying to put the best people on the field that help us win and move the ball and score points.”
Rattler made his 17th consecutive start against Texas, and his performance was up-and-down against the Longhorns.
He scored the Sooners’ lone first-quarter touchdown on a two-yard run, but threw an interception straight to B.J. Foster on the team’s ensuing drive. Williams entered the game on a fourth-down attempt early in the second quarter and scored on a 66-yard run.
Rattler was inserted back into the game for the team’s next possession and the drive was finished with a field goal from Gabe Brkic. But he fumbled on the following drive — the Longhorns scored off of the turnover to take a 35-17 second-quarter lead — and Williams replaced Rattler for good.
“I feel fortunate that we have two good players in the room and we'll continue to lean on both of them,” Riley said.
Williams finished the game with 300 total yards and three touchdowns while completing 16 of his 25 passes, and led the Sooners to a 21-point comeback over the Longhorns, the largest in Red River Showdown history.
Rattler was inserted back into the game for a crucial two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, and found Drake Stoops in the endzone to tie the game at 41-41, but otherwise remained on the sidelines.
He completed 8-of-15 passing attempts for 111 yards.
Riley said he’ll monitor how both quarterbacks play in practice this week before deciding who will start against TCU.
“I think our expectations, our standard of play remains the same,” Riley said. “What we're looking for in terms of who we put on the field at quarterback or any other position remains the same. I'm not looking at this as a hindrance. I'm looking at it like I've got two really good players in that room that are both high-level quarterbacks.
“I think it's a great problem to have.”
OU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday against the Horned Frogs.
• Three Sooners earn Big 12 honors: A trio of Sooners’ players received weekly conference honors after standout performances against Texas.
Williams was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week on Monday, while Brooks was named the Offensive Player of the Week. Brkic was named the Special Teams Player of the Week after making all four of his field goal attempts.
Brooks made his first start of the season against the Longhorns and ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with three seconds left to play.