Consider the great mysteries of sports, for they’re plentiful.
How did Byron Nelson average 68.34 strokes per round in 1945 with primitive equipment on far less pristine golf courses than what Tiger Woods used and played upon in 2000, when he became the only player to ever average less?
How did it take more than a century of North American hockey before skating, stick-handling, passing and shooting in a free-flowing game became the preferred way to play it, eclipsing the old way, an unending, bloody and fight-riddled battle for real estate.
How did baseball decide pitchers' arm must be babied, leading Stephen Strasburg and Justin Verlander to lead the NL and AL at 209 and 223 innings pitched, respectively, only last season, when a guy like Steve Carlton averaged 273 from 1970 to 1983?
None of these, though, equal two great football mysteries, one that’s been apparent since Mike Leach’s single Sooner season, the other crystalizing only Tuesday when Lincoln Riley offered something so basic that’s nonetheless been lost on football coaches until about now.
The Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore, sitting in on Riley’s weekly Sooner football Zoom conference, asked the question.
“Have you seen a shift at the highest levels,” he said, “where … pocket, traditional, stationary [quarterbacks] are almost being phased out of the game?”
“I think there’s a shift … first, college, and then the NFL has started to figure out that if you do have a guy that can move round some, it opens up so much for you,” Riley said. “There’s so much more schematically you can do.”
The mystery it took Mike Leach — and, really, before him, Hal Mumme, who won an SEC title at Kentucky with Leach on staff — to expose is why it took football coaches until the second half of the second half of the second half of the previous century to finally understand the field’s 100 yards long and more than 50 wide and they’re allowed to use all of it.
The Don Coryell-Dan Fouts Chargers threw the ball all over the place, but late 70s San Diego still wasn’t flooding the secondary with five would-be pass catchers.
It took the original air raid to make defenses defend the whole field.
There’s all this space out there, yet for decades and decades, nobody tried to exploit it.
Old time football wasn’t tough, just dumb. At least until Mumme, Leach, their disciples and copycats got to run things.
Riley, on Tuesday, exposed another one.
“I think what you’re finding out is you’re seeing guys that are really, really good from the pocket that also happen to be very, very athletic," he said.
The mystery is why it took until now. We've long had running quarterbacks at the college level. We've long had pocket passers in the pros. The mystery is why coaches weren’t always giving their best athletes a shot behind center to do it all?
Bob Stoops had pocket guys.
Jason White might have been a runner, too, but was derailed by blown ACLs. Josh Heupel was a statue. Nate Hybl was a statue. But for one memorable Bedlam tilt-a-whirl, so was Sam Bradford and Landry Jones, too.
Trevor Knight could move but wasn’t much from the pocket. All but the day he led the Sooners to a bitter cold Bedlam victory, Blake Bell failed to thrive as a thrower.
It took Donovan McNabb taking the Eagles to five NFC championship games before the NFL even got a real taste of the possibilities, not that everybody noticed.
Undeniably, the institutional racism of the game has played a role in Black athletes being steered toward other positions.
Riley didn't have to overcome a plague of backward thinking. All he needed were the keys to the kingdom, which he received the day Stoops hired him prior to the 2015 season.
Baker Mayfield could move and throw from the pocket and everywhere else. Kyler Murray could really, really move and throw from the pocket and everywhere else. Jalen Hurts could move. Spencer Rattler, though the sample size is small, can do both.
“That’s, to me, what you’re looking for,” Riley said. “You’ve got a guy that if people are going to try and keep you in the pocket, that can pick you apart … and then [also] escape, get outside of the pocket, do some design things in the run game and the bootleg game.
“You add that aspect to it and it makes it very, very difficult to defend.”
For a hundred years, football coaches weren’t even looking for that guy.
Some got lucky.
Roger Staubach could move, so could Fran Tarkenton, so could John Elway. Yet, only their arms were ever a part of any coach's game plan.
Now, you hope for a dual threat and design your offense accordingly.
Riley never had to be convinced. But forever, hardly anybody could be.
What on earth were they thinking?
Not much.
Clay Horning
405 366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.