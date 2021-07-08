Though not unanimously, Oklahoma is the preseason pick by media who cover Big 12 Conference football to claim the league crown in 2021.
The Sooners are riding a string of six straight conference championships.
Thursday marked the sixth straight time media who cover the conference have predicted the Sooners to reign supreme.
In all, 39 media members participated in the poll. All but four chose the Sooners to win again.
The remaining four first-place votes went to Iowa State.
It was on Wednesday that the media-chosen preseason All-Big 12 football team was announced.
The Sooners claimed the preseason offensive player of the year in quarterback Spencer Rattler and the preseason newcomer of the year in Erik Gray, a running back transfer from Tennessee.
Rattler was also named to the preseason team, as were eight other Sooners.
The Cyclones were next on the honors list, placing eight on the preseason team. Additionally, one of them, linebacker Mike Rose, was named the preseason defensive player of the year.
Though Texas only claimed two players on the preseason all-conference list, the preseason media poll placed the Longhorns third, in front of fourth-place Oklahoma State, which also put just two players on the preseason list.
Spots 5-10 in the preseason poll are occupied, in order, by TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas.
Iowa State (8-1) posted a better conference record than OU (6-1) last season, but OU won the conference crown by virtue of its 27-21 victory at the Big 12 championship game.
The Nos. 3-10 spots in last season’s standings belonged, in order, to OSU, Texas, TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas.
The preseason rankings and conference honors have popped the previous two days as an advance to Big 12 Football Media Days, which will be taking place Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The conference also announced on Thursday which players from each program will be attending.
In a bit of a surprise, Rattler was not one of the Sooners on the list. Instead, OU will be represented by coach Lincoln Riley, H-back Jeremiah Hall and linebacker Nik Bonitto.
Hall and Bonitto joined Rattler on the preseason all-conference list, along with teammates wide receiver Marvin Mims, offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Isaiah Thomas, defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and kicker Gabe Brkic.
