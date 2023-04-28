Two more Oklahoma players heard their names called on the second day of the NFL Draft.
Wide receiver Marvin Mims was taken by the Denver Broncos in the second round as the 63rd overall pick and offensive tackle Wanya Morris was selected 92nd overall (third round) by the Kansas City Chiefs.
With two selections on Friday, the Sooners have had a player drafted in each of the first three rounds of this year’s draft. Anton Harrison was taken 27th overall by Jacksonville on Thursday.
Mims led the Sooners in receiving yards in each of his three seasons. He was named a first team All-Big 12 selection by league coaches last season after registering 54 catches for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns.
Mims ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and was projected to be taken in the second or third round. As the final pick in the second round, Mims became the program’s 10th receiver to be drafted in the last 12 seasons, with five of those coming in the first two rounds.
Morris transferred to Oklahoma from Tennessee in 2021 and would make eight career starts with the Sooners. The 6-5, 307-pound right tackle was a second team All-Big 12 selection by the AP.
The NFL Draft continues on Saturday at noon with the fourth through the seventh rounds. Several more Sooners, including Eric Gray, Jalen Redmond and Brayden Willis could hear their names called on Saturday.
