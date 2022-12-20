Last season, following the departure of Lincoln Riley and several Oklahoma players, there was speculation on Marvin Mims’ future.
Would he stay for the bowl game? Would he come back for his junior season?
Mims did both, electing to remain with the Sooners as he helped usher in a new era under Brent Venables.
There was no question whether Mims would stick around for the upcoming Cheez-it Bowl against Florida State on Dec. 29, confirming he would play after the Sooners’ 51-48 loss to Texas Tech in the regular-season finale last month
But there’s again uncertainty about whether Mims will return for his senior season. He told reporters on Monday that he’s yet to decide if he’ll declare for the NFL Draft.
“We go home (Tuesday),” Mims said. “I’ll probably talk to my family. Just talk about it, sit on it the rest of the week and just hopefully come up with a decision then.”
The Sooners will also have their starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, for the game. But Gabriel hasn’t made a final decision about his future, either.
“I’m just wanting to announce on my own time, when my family’s right,” Gabriel said Monday. “[I’m] not trying to hold it from the media or anything. Just wanting to announce on my own time and know just when it’s right for me and my family. But nothing, no secret message in between any of that. Just like that.”
The redshirt junior said he doesn’t have a timetable for making a decision and is instead focused on the bowl game.
“I just approach it like being present,” Gabriel said. “... But I’m confident with just my family and I’m having great people around me, even the coaches. It’s very helpful.”
While Mims and Gabriel have yet to decide on their futures, their commitment to playing in the Sooners’ upcoming bowl game is huge, particularly with the team adjusting to players leaving via the NCAA Transfer Portal or bowl game opt-outs. Among the Sooners to miss the bowl game include running back Eric Gray, wide receiver Theo Wease, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and offensive linemen Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris.
Despite the Sooners’ disappointing regular season, posting a 6-6 record, Mims had his best season. He posted career-highs in receptions (52) and receiving yards (1,006), leading the team in both categories, while adding six touchdowns. He’s led the Sooners in receiving yards each of the past three seasons.
Gabriel also had a solid campaign in his first year with the Sooners. He started 11 of 12 games — he missed the Texas game due to injury — and completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,925 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led the Big 12 in passing yards per game (265..5) and finished second in passing touchdowns (24) and passing efficiency (154.2).
It’d be significant for the Sooners if both opt to return next season, given their impact on the team this year.
“It’s come up maybe twice since we played Texas Tech,” Mims said of his discussions with Gabriel. “So honestly, not often. And that’s really just around the facility. No one really’s asked me. Everyone’s been kind of respectable about it and just letting me go throughout the day and practice, work hard and all that stuff. No one’s just been bugging me and pushing me for an answer.”
Isaiah Coe tells the story behind his injury
The OU defensive lineman, a redshirt junior, also didn’t discuss his future with reporters.
He did, however, discuss the story behind his wrist injury, which he suffered during the Sooners’ win over Iowa State back in October.
“I’m going to take y’all through when it happened,” Coe said. “I hit my head. So the trainers, they came up to me and they were saying, ‘Oh, we were trying to get your head, trying to focus on your head.’ My head is good. But I really need y’all to look at my thumb because my thumb looks unusually big. They just kept looking at my head. My head is okay. Y’all really need to look at my thumb. I promise you my head is okay.
“So they finally took the glove off and then we just saw a big bone sticking out the side of my hand. I was really calm about it. Everybody else was really panicking. But I was really calm. We went back into the locker room and took x-rays and all that.”
The bone was dislocated, not fractured, Coe said. He said he only struggled with the injury the following week against Baylor.
Coe said he’s fully healthy and ready to go against Florida State.
“I can really walk around and say that I saw the inside of my hand. I thought that was pretty cool.”
Sooners’ signing day
Efforts have ramped up in recent weeks as the Sooners prepare for the beginning of the early signing period. Starting Wednesday, recruits can officially sign their National Letter of Intent with their respective schools.
Venables is expected to speak Wednesday morning to announce the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class. The class ranks eighth nationally, per Rivals.com.
