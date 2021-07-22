The Sooners landed two receivers on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
OU receivers Marvin Mims and Mike Woods were named to the watch list for the award given to the nation's top receiver.
Mims, who is entering his sophomore season, recorded 37 catches, 610 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns last season for the Sooners. Woods, a transfer from Arkansas, recorded 32 receptions, 619 yards and five touchdowns last season as the second-leading receiver for the Razorbacks, and could emerge as the team's prominent deep threat this season.
The finalists for the John Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy are expected to be announced Friday.