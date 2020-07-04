Oklahoma had its Fourth of July fireworks.
Caleb Williams, the country’s top quarterback prospect, chose between OU, LSU and Maryland on Saturday. And the Sooners emerged victorious for Williams’ commitment, the quarterback announced on CBS Sports.
It’s been no secret OU’s led the way for Williams’ services. OU's been the frontrunner for Williams since February, according to Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Friedman.
It’s finally official for Lincoln Riley, who’s developed two Heisman Trophy winners and a finalist in his three years as the Sooners’ head coach. Williams might soon be in line for similar accolades if he seals his OU commitment on National Signing Day and lives up to his high school star.
Williams is listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds. He has the athleticism to thrive in Riley’s offense, and a powerful arm to go with it.
It’s been a busy week for the dual-threat quarterback. He started it in Nashville, Tennessee, where he competed in the final round of the Elite 11 — one of the country’s top high school quarterback competitions.
By the event’s end, Williams was named the Elite 11 finals most valuable player. Sooner redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, who was also the top quarterback in his recruiting class, achieved the same honor heading into his final year at Phoenix Pinnacle High School.
Williams and Rattler, who is the favorite to replace Jalen Hurts as OU’s starting quarterback in 2020, will have a year together at minimum, barring any changes.
Williams will have some major weapons rising up the program with him, including four-star receivers Mario Williams and Cody Jackson. OU is looking to add more elite skill talent to its roster with this cycle, as well as a few more offensive linemen to pair with three-star guard commit Cullen Montgomery.
• Note: All recruiting rankings based on the 247Sports composite.
