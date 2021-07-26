After the watch lists for the offensive awards were announced last week, the focus shifts to defense and special teams.
The Butkus Award watch list, released on Monday, included OU linebackers Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah. The award is given annually to the nation's top line backer.
Bonitto enters his senior year as a leader for the Sooners' improved defensive squad. Last season, the senior outside linebacker recorded 18 solo tackles and led the team with 8.5 sacks.
Bonitto was also named to the preseason All-Big 12 team earlier this month.
Asamoah's inclusion on the watch list is no surprise, either. Asamoah led the Sooners last season with 39 solo tackles and recorded two sacks, and also recorded his first career interception during last year's 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida.
The most recent OU linebacker to win the Butkus award was Teddy Lehman in 2003.
The watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy are expected to be announced Tuesday.