It was another successful season for Nik Bonitto.
The Oklahoma outside linebacker was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. It's the second time he's been an AP All-American team, landing on the second team last season.
Bonitto led the team with 15 tackles for loss while also adding seven sacks and 39 total tackles. He was also named to the All-Big 12 second team and was named Pro Football Focus' Big 12 Player of the Year.
The redshirt junior announced earlier this month that he opted out Alamo Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 29 and is preparing for the NFL Draft. Against Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, his final game as a Sooner, Bonitto recorded two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Bonitto ended his OU career with 117 tackles, 32.0 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks.