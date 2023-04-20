Last year, Oklahoma set a new benchmark with a record-setting spring game in front of over 75,000 fans.
It was the start of a new chapter in the program’s history in the first year of head coach Brent Venables. There was a new offense, a new defense and even a new quarterback.
The Sooners also used the spring game as an opportunity to unveil former quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue outside of the stadium.
In many ways, it was the perfect storm for generating fan excitement leading up to the most-watched spring game in program history.
Things are different now, though.
The Sooners are coming off their first losing season since 1998. There are still several new faces, but much of the mystery is gone.
Will this mark the return of the pre-Venables spring game environment with a mostly empty Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium, or will the program continue to push the envelope on what can be a highly valuable recruiting tool?
Here’s what we know about Saturday’s spring game:
1. Kyler Murray’s statue unveiling — This year Oklahoma will be honoring another former Heisman-winning quarterback in Kyler Murray. The Cardinals’ gunslinger will be on hand to unveil a statue honoring his 2018 Heisman Trophy.
The unveiling will be at 11:30 a.m. at Heisman Park on the east side of the stadium. Like last season, Murray will also be honored during halftime of the spring game.
2. New format — When Venables spoke to the media on Wednesday, even he had to admit he was confused by the scoring format for this weekend’s spring game.
While the complete scoring format has not been released, the game will essentially feature a Red Team on offense and a White Team on defense. The game will utilize a point-scoring system that rewards each team for successful plays.
Each quarter will be 12 minutes long. At the start of the fourth quarter, a winning score will be generated by adding 12 points to the leading score.
Teams can win by reaching the target score before the end of regulation. If neither team reaches that mark, the leading team wins the game.
“We’ve obviously had to change our format and some of that was decided by not having enough offensive linemen out there to put two separate teams out there,” Venables said. “This gives us a chance to keep the offense together and not spread them too thin.”
3. Recruiting impact — Beyond the fanfare of the weekend’s festivities, the spring game is a big opportunity to make an impression on top high school recruits.
Venables’ staff used last year’s spring game as an opportunity to show some of those players what a game day atmosphere is like in Norman.
“Environments matter, guys want to come and play in a championship-type of environment.” Venables said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.