As Oklahoma coach Brent Venables works to bring the Sooners a new defensive identity, Danny Stutsman appears to fit the mold the staff is looking for.
Described by teammates and coaches as a hard-working, aggressive middle linebacker, Stutsman missed three games last season due to injury, but played in every other game. He finished with 38 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles against Texas and Texas Tech.
Stutsman didn’t join Oklahoma until after spring practices last season, but quickly began turning heads with his work ethic and leadership skills in practice.
“It’s been exciting,” Stutsman said about his upcoming sophomore season. “Coming in here last year I was the fresh guy on the block. No one really knew me as you probably heard on the podcast or whatever. I’ve kind of taken a bigger role, I’ve stepped up. More reps, I’m competing … I want to be a leader out there.”
The Florida native’s attitude towards practice fits perfectly with the mindset that Venables is hoping to implement in the program. The former Clemson defensive coordinator played linebacker at Kansas State in the early 90’s.
At previous coaching stops, Venables has put an emphasis on high-effort, physical players that are coachable.
“It’s been great,” Stutsman said about being coached by Venables. “When he talks you listen, because he’s coached so many great guys. He’s put so many players in so many different positions, it’s mesmerizing. He’s got so much knowledge up there. Anything he says you’re writing it down, trying to keep track of it, because no one else is going to be able to say what he can say.”
Coming onto the team last season with seniors like Nik Bonitto, Bryan Mead, Caleb Kelley and Brian Asamoah, Stutsman had plenty of role models to look up to as a freshman.
With those players now gone, the Sooners will be looking for a new group of leaders to emerge and serve as role models for the incoming freshman class.
Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis will add depth to the Sooners’ linebacker room.
“Those are my three kids,” Stutsman said. “We’re all in the dorms and there’s not one day I’m not with them laughing. Kip will just be on my couch sleeping. It was 12:00 one night, and I just came out and he was watching WWE. I said ‘What are you doing Kip? Go to your room. This is my room.’”
Though it remains unclear how Stutsman will fit in to Venables' defense, his attitude on the practice field and in the locker room appears to have made him a defensive leader for the Sooners during spring practices.