OU Football Notepad: Alex Grinch can't bear to watch

On Tuesday, taking his weekly turn with the media, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch admitted to a coaching shortcoming he may become guilty of this week.
The Sooners are at Kansas State on Saturday and the Wildcats have beaten them in consecutive seasons, outscoring OU 31-14 after the half to prevail 38-35 last season and outscoring OU 24-18 after the half to win the 2019 contest 48-41.
Given those results, revisiting those games this week might seem to be a good way to get his defense’s attention.
Grinch, who likes to talk about the need for players to have the correct emotional reaction to the breaks of each game, admitted he may not be up to adhering to his own words were he to offer his unit visual reminders of the Sooners' and Wildcats' last two meetings.
“We’ll show them some,” he said. “I can’t stomach it. I should show them more but that’s me being … talk about having an emotional reaction.”
• Two could be back: True freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman, who made 10 tackles, total, against Western Carolina and Tulane, could very well be back for Kansas State.
Sooner coach Lincoln Riley said Stutsman is ahead of schedule and he anticipates his return being a “game-time decision” in Manhattan.
Stutsman had an arm in a sling for the Nebraska game. He was out of the sling for the West Virginia game.
Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, who left the West Virginia game in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury, is expected back.
“Certainly not a serious injury,” Riley said.
Regarding wide receiver Cody Jackson, Riley said, “Yeah, medical issue right now,” and that he doesn’t expect Jackson back for Kansas State.
• Mims admits frustration: A year ago, Marvin Mims caught 37 passes and, along with Theo Wease, led the Sooners in receptions.
This season, Mims has caught 10 passes for 193 yards. The yardage leads the team, though he’s caught seven fewer passes than teammates Michael Woods (154 yards), Mario Williams (149) and Jadon Haselwood (148).
Frustrated?
“A little bit frustrating if I'm being honest,” Mims said. “But at the same time, it’s more frustrating because we’re not putting up as much points and we’re used to.”
• Numbers: Four games into the season and OU ranks among the top 10 nationally in only one statistic: rushing yards allowed per game at 74.2.
The Sooners are 12th in turnover margin, tied with eight other teams at plus five, having forced eight turnovers against three giveaways. They’re also 12th in Red Zone offense, getting points on 21 of 22 Red Zone trips, including 17 touchdowns.
They’re among eight teams tied for 14th at 3.5 sacks per game. They’re 20th in both scoring offense and scoring defense, both categories bolstered by their 76-0 win over Western Carolina.
They are also 37th in total offense at 443.8 yards per game and 26th in total defense, allowing 296 yards per game.