Coming into Saturday’s game, the key matchup projected to be Richard Reese and the Baylor running game against Oklahoma’s defense.
The Bears found plenty of success on the ground, finishing with 281 yards and five touchdowns. But it wasn’t Reese leading the way.
It was Craig Williams.
The third-string running back entered the game with season totals of 43 carries, 209 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Sooners, the third-string running back finished with 25 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 38-35 win.
Williams also sealed the game with a 43-yard gain on third-and-3 late with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Williams, who had no defenders in front of him, decided to kneel down at the OU 7-yard line to keep the clock running.
Reese ran the ball just four times for seven yards and a touchdown.
Williams’ usage appeared to catch the Sooners’ defense off guard.
“He's a very fast guy, speedy guy,” said OU defensive lineman Jeffrey Johnson. “When he's in the game, he was getting the ball. We just had to set the edges and close those gaps off. Sometimes we kind of got ahead of ourselves, and he kind of gashed us in those gaps.”
Outside of Williams, the Bears totaled 23 carries for 91 yards.
It was a tough outing for the Sooners’ run defense after holding Iowa State to 66 rushing yards last week in Ames. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen completed just 14-of-23 passes for 132 yards and zero scores as the Bears opted to keep the ball on the ground.
“We’re still really confident in our ability to stop the run,” said OU linebacker DaShaun White. “They did a really nice job of maximizing where we were short. But we’re still super confident in our team’s ability to stop the run moving forward.”
• Sooners honor Roy Williams: The Sooners, the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame came together to celebrate the former OU linebacker between the first and second quarter.
Williams was named a 2022 electee into the hall of fame back in January.
Williams, wearing a t-shirt that sported his “Superman” nickname, was given a standing ovation by Sooner fans as he walked on the field. He was also given a Hall of Fame plaque.
Williams started 31 games for the Sooners from 1999-2001, recording 287 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and 44 pass deflections during his career. He was named a first-team All-American after the 2001 season.
“The game was really slow for him,” OU coach Brent Venables said after the game. “... He was a pleasant guy to coach, same guy every day, very even-keel, but ferocious on the field. I don’t know that I ever saw him miss a tackle, seriously. He was a great speed-to-contact hitter. Just tremendous, tremendous instincts and played with great, great explosiveness. He’s a special guy.”
• Welcome back, Billy Bowman: The sophomore defensive back snagged the Sooners' only turnover late in the second quarter, intercepting Blake Shapen’s pass at the OU 20-yard line.
It was Bowman’s first career interception.
It was a big moment for him in his second game back from the knee injury he suffered on Oct. 1 against TCU. Key Lawrence and Justin Broiles got the start at the safety positions, but Bowman contributed two tackles and an interception in a backup role.
• Injuries: Running back Jovantae Barnes, who didn’t travel to Iowa State last week due to a hamstring injury, suited up but didn’t play.
Wide Receivers J.J. Hester and Nic Anderson didn’t suit up, as well as right guard Marcus Alexander.
Defensive backs Jaden Davis and Key Lawrence were injured during the game and didn’t return.
• Up next: The Sooners travel to West Virginia for an 11.a.m. game next Saturday. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.