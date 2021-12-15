Since Caleb Williams took over as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in October, he hasn’t spoken publicly.
But that changed on Wednesday, as he made a guest appearance on “The Podcast on the Prairie” hosted by OU players Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis.
Williams discussed several topics related to OU football in his 30-minute appearance on the show, including his thoughts on the Sooners’ hiring of Brent Venables.
“I’ve known [Venables] for a while now just because of all the Clemson visits I used to go on,” Williams said. “He’s always had a lot of energy, even to the times I didn’t watch Oklahoma then, but even to the time the fans can look back to when he was here at Oklahoma. He had a lot of energy, then.
“He still has a lot of energy. He’s going to keep having a lot of energy. I think it was a great hire to have [Venables] here.”
His thoughts on Venables are significant for a couple of reasons.
One, it’s the first time Sooner fans have heard from Williams, as former OU coach Lincoln Riley didn’t allow freshmen to speak to the media.
“I haven’t been able to speak on any type of Q-and-A or anything since I’ve been here,” Williams said. “Lincoln didn’t actually have a problem with me doing it. It’s just that was his rule. And we were mid-season and I started playing and things like that. Just throwing that out there.”
Second, one of the Sooners main goals in the wake of Riley’s departure to USC has been retaining Williams.
The true freshman quarterback did not indicate whether he plans to stay or transfer during his appearance on the podcast. But during a press conference Wednesday, Venables spoke about his current relationship with Williams.
“Caleb has been great,” Venables said. “I’ve had multiple conversations with him. He looks fantastic. … I probably had more fun watching these guys practice and compete and have so much joy and some normalcy and do what they love to do. [It] gives the opportunity to take a step forward as they continue to get ready for Oregon in our bowl game.
“He was really good, really sharp. He looked great. Caleb has been great. He’s had the opportunity to get around our offensive staff and in front of coach [Jeff] Lebby as they move forward.”
Bob Stoops, who will coach the Sooners for their Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon on Dec. 29, didn’t say anything concrete on Williams’ future, but did say that Williams has been engaged with the team in recent weeks.
“The last couple of weeks here, he’s been an incredible player for OU, great teammate,” Stoops said. “He’s been out there husting, been at all his workouts. Like coach Venables said, he lit it up on Saturday in our team sessions and pass-scale sessions. He had a great day out there.
“... I sure hope he'll be here for a long time and I'll be able to [build a relationship with him] the more time goes on and even in these practices coming up. I look forward to the opportunity being around them more and getting to engage with him more.”
Williams took over for Spencer Rattler at quarterback during the Sooners’ game against Texas and started the remainder of the regular season.
During his appearance on the podcast, Williams talked about his relationship with Rattler this season. Rattler announced Monday that he and teammate Austin Stogner are transferring to South Carolina to reunite with coach Shane Beamer.
“Me and [Spencer] – we weren’t best friends. I can say that,” Williams said. “We weren’t best friends, but we didn’t hate each other, either. There’s a bunch of other guys that I’m not best friends with and don’t hate them, either, on the team. Everybody tried to make a thing out of nothing throughout the whole season. Just throwing it out there.
“There was nothing to be made from it. There are guys or girls that you meet all the time that you aren’t best friends with and won’t be best friends with. You don’t hate them, don’t envy them or anything like that. I’m happy that he is now at [South Carolina] with Coach Beamer. Awesome coach, awesome guy, awesome family, and also [Stogner.]
• Watch list: OU safety Pat Fields was named Wednesday as one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.
The award honors exemplary leadership by a college football player.
Fields is joined as a finalist by Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan and Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal.