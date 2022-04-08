Just a few months into his first head coaching gig, OU's Brent Venables is already being tasked with making difficult decisions that have an impact on team chemistry.
One decision that was particularly delicate was what to do with defensive back Justin Harrington.
The JUCO-transfer arrived in Norman prior to the 2020 season, but sat out that season due to an injury before appearing in four games last season. In October, he left the team and entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but Venables said Harrington reached out to him several times after he was given the head coaching job at Oklahoma.
Venables made the decision to allow Harrington back on the team as a walk-on after consulting with the team.
“I won’t get all the way in the weeds, but he’s come to me a few times since I got the job,” Venables said. “Through a lot of conversation, not only with him but other teammates prior to making a decision to let him walk on, I got confirmation who he was as a young man. (He) just was honest, felt like maybe he made some mistakes with how he’d responded to some adversity and maybe some decisions he’d made.”
After a picture of Harrington was posted on Twitter by 247Sports' Parker Thune, Harrington responded by thanking Sooner fans for welcoming him back.
Thank you sooner nation for excepting me with open arms let’s get this money📈 #DTS #BOOMER https://t.co/nrx9ofVW6Q— JUSTIN HARRINGTON “SHOWW” (@showw_3) April 1, 2022
Harrington joined the program from Bakersfield Community College where he was ranked as the No. 10 JUCO recruit in the country and No. 1 overall safety in the 2020 class.
With the Sooners wrapping up their ninth spring practice so far, Venables said it’s unclear where the 6-3, 214-pound defensive back will fit into the new defensive scheme. He also said Harrington will have to make up some ground due to not being with the team during workouts and meetings prior to spring practice.
“He’s aggressive, he’s physical, he’s got a good attitude so far.” Venables said. “Hopefully he can continue to come on and bridge that gap from a knowledge standpoint and technique.”
Harrington will be battling for playing time with several experienced defensive backs on the roster. Key Lawrence, Justin Broiles, Woodi Washington, Jaden Davis, D.J. Graham and Billy Bowman each return after playing a high number of snaps in the secondary last season.
Oklahoma announces return of ‘Coaches’ Caravan’
The return of the OU Coaches Caravan will give fans an opportunity to interact with the program’s newest head coaches.
Venables will join OU women’s basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk and OU men’s basketball head coach Porter Moser on a tour across seven stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.
The caravan is scheduled to kick off on April 28 in Tulsa. Venables and Baranczyk are scheduled to speak at all seven events, while Moser has confirmed he will be attending the stops in Duncan (May 12) and Wichita (May 24).
The other two coaches will also be traveling to Amarillo (May 10), Houston (May 17), Dallas (May 19) and Oklahoma City (May 26). The events will include a dinner and give coaches a chance to “engage with attendees by sharing their coaching philosophies and their visions for their programs, and how fans can impact OU's success,” according to a release by Oklahoma’s athletics department.
"I have been incredibly impressed with the mindset, attitude and buy-in from our players since I was hired in December," said Venables. "They are embracing our standards and they understand the importance of the culture, mentality and togetherness we're developing. The Coaches Caravan is an opportunity to share our vision with our fans and supporters, and how we're executing it. I'm looking forward to hitting the road and I know Coach Baranczyk and Coach Moser are as well. It's going to be a fun series of events."
Tickets for the Houston, Dallas and Oklahoma City caravans cost $50 each, while each of the rest of the events will cost $40.