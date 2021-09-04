Kennedy Brooks looks like he hasn’t missed a beat.
In his first game since 2019, Brooks was the most productive running back against Tulane, finishing with 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and averaging 6.2 yards-per-carry.
Eric Gray got the starting nod at running back, with Brooks not registering his first carry until late in the first carry.
But early in the second quarter, with the Sooners facing fourth down, Brooks ripped through the Green Wave secondary for 32 yards, setting the Sooners up inside the red zone. Four plays later, he scored on a fourth-and-1 to give the Sooners the lead.
“You have trust in him even though he wasn't here last year,” quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “He knows how this thing goes. He's been in a lot of games like this. He carried the ball well at the end, made a lot of stuff where he should have been tackled and got out of it and got positive yards out of it.”
Other than Brooks, the Sooners running game underwhelmed on Saturday.
The team finished with 116 total yards and three touchdowns on the ground, 63 yards below their average last season, as the Sooners opted to lean more on their passing attack.
Gray struggled in his Sooners debut, finishing with nine carries and 27 yards. Rattler recorded eight carries for seven yards and scored on a quarterback sneak.
The other rushing touchdown came from backup quarterback Caleb Williams, who subbed in for Rattler and did his imitation of the “Belldozer” package the Sooners used in the early 2010s with Blake Bell.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said his team needs to work on finding more success on the ground.
“Kennedy had a pretty solid average, six yards a carry. So, I thought he ran the ball well,” Riley said. “Eric was close to getting loose a couple times I thought. A couple times, we didn't have good calls. I thought a couple times we missed a few things in front a couple times. I thought things were filled up pretty good that we didn't quite get it.
“Disappointed in some of the short-yardage run game… Obviously, we believe strongly in running the football and that's got to be a big part of who you are, what you're doing.”
The Sooners' depth at running back took a hit after Tre Bradford left the team last week, with Gray and Brooks getting all of the backfield reps.
Going forward, Rattler said it’s up to the offense to help develop the running game outside of Brooks.
“We have to be better around him,” Rattler said. “We have to trust in him, and he did a good job in converting those first downs. He played well today.”
Theo Wease out with injury: Wease, along with Drake Stoops and Jordan Kelley, were not seen on the field during pregame warmups.
After the game, Riley said Wease is dealing with a lower leg injury that will keep him out at least half of the season.
SI Sooners reported earlier this week that Wease suffered the injury in practice.
Big 12 Today’s Gabe Ikard reported before kickoff that Stoops and Kelley were on the inactive list.
Grimes gets the start at defensive end: Though senior Isaiah Thomas was listed at the top of the depth chart, sophomore Reggie Grimes got the start against Tulane.
Grimes and Thomas played well, each finishing with a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Streak continues: The Sooners win against Tulane marked the fifth straight season the team won their opening game.
The last time the Sooners lost their season opening loss came in 2016, when the team fell 33-23 in Houston.
Next: The Sooners play Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. next Saturday in Norman. The game will be available on pay-per-view.