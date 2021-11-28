STILLWATER — After Oklahoma scored to tie the game in the second quarter, Gabe Brkic prepared for the ensuing kickoff.
The ball was directed towards Oklahoma State’s Brennan Presley, who brought the ball out of the end zone. It ended up being a critical play, as he weaved through the OU special teams’ unit and scored on a 100-yard kickoff return that gave the Cowboys a 21-14 lead.
That proved to be one of several special teams plays that defined the latest chapter of the Bedlam rivalry on Saturday, which OSU won 37-33.
“I thought the kickoff return was probably as big as any of them just because I thought we were starting to settle in a little there,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I felt like early in the second quarter we had a chance to go in and separate it a little bit, so that was a huge play.”
The Sooners’ took a nine-point lead in the third quarter on a momentum-shifting special teams play. Presley attempted to field OU’s punt near the goal line, but Treyvon West was able to force a fumble shortly after Presley caught the punt. The fumble went into the end zone, where it was recovered by OU’s Justin Broiles to put the Sooners up 33-24.
But the Sooners had their own punt mishap in the fourth quarter.
Eric Gray attempted to field a punt inside the five-yard line but muffed it, and it was recovered by the Cowboys. OSU’s Jaylen Warren scored three plays later, which gave the Cowboys their late lead. It was also the last score of the game.
“Obviously, Eric will want that one back,” Riley said. “That’s obviously not what cost us the game. We had a lot of other opportunities to separate it and put that one away. So we’ll all own it. We emphasized special teams coming in. Historically in this game, there’s been a lot of very significant special teams plays. There were tonight.
“Both teams tonight were hurt by it and both teams were aided by it.”
• Success on the ground: The Cowboys’ defense has been one of the best units against the run this season, but that didn’t matter much to Kennedy Brooks.
The OU running back finished with 139 rushing yards on 22 attempts, and he was routinely able to break off big chunk plays for the offense. The Sooners finished with 189 total rushing yards.
• Controlling the ball: The Sooners have struggled with the time of possession battle this season, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday.
The Sooners possessed the ball for 35:41 of game time, compared to 24:19 for the Cowboys.
• Up next: The Sooners finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and now wait to see which bowl game they will play in next month.