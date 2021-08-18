Sunday’s scrimmage was seen only by Sooner coaches and players, but Lincoln Riley had one main takeaway.
The defense has caught up to the offense.
The Sooners held an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday night that was closed to the public, but it gave the team its first opportunity to play at Gaylord Memorial Stadium this season.
“It was pretty competitive,” Riley said. “Offense started out pretty quick. Then defense certainly responded kind of middle back half. So ended up overall being very back and forth, which has honestly been about the way the entire camp has gone.
“It’s just been kind of each side trading shots. Hasn’t been a lot of sustained dominance, I would say, by either side. As a coach, you appreciate the competitiveness.”
Riley was particularly impressed by the offense committing zero turnovers, while the defense made up for it with six or seven sacks.
While the scrimmage was held at night, the Sooners have been practicing almost exclusively in the mornings, which is new for the team.
Riley said the scrimmage was scheduled at night in part to get his team prepared for night games, while morning practices have been done to help the team prepare for 11 a.m. kickoffs.
“It’s something we had talked about doing for years. We made the decision to do it well before Covid took over last year,” Riley said. “It takes a lot of planning to get it done, certainly on the academic side, getting guys schedules shifted to more of an afternoon-based. But when we looked at the week, the biggest thing was for us, we felt it was a chance to maybe just bring them up here one time a day.
“They’re typically out of here around noon. Then have the rest of the day to focus on their academics, have some time away from here to recharge.”
Riley said the team left the field injury free except for cornerback Ryan Peoples, who will likely miss the rest of fall camp and the start of the season with an ankle injury.
• Sooners lose commitment from 2022 4-star receiver: OU’s 2022 recruiting class took a hit on tuesday.
Luther Burden, 6-foot-2 receiver from St. Louis, announced via Twitter that he is decommitting from the Sooners.
“First, I would like to thank the entire Oklahoma coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be part of the Sooner family,” Burden said in a statement on Twitter. “But after a long conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Oklahoma.”
Burden is ranked as the No. 2 receiver in the class by Sports Illustrated All-American.
• Big 12 announces new game threshold policy: If a team doesn’t have enough players to suit up for a conference game this season, they will be required to forfeit, the league announced Tuesday.
“In the event a Conference game is canceled due to a team not having enough student-athletes to compete (due to COVID-19 or for any reason), that team will forfeit and will be credited with a loss in the Conference standings,” the Big 12 said in a statement. “The opponent will be credited with a win in the Conference standings.”
A forfeit can be declared at any point before a completed contest but preferably prior to the visiting team commencing travel, per the statement. If both teams are unable to compete, a No Contest will be declared.