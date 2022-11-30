In the wake of Oklahoma's disappointing 6-6 finish to the regular season, the NCAA Transfer Portal dominoes are beginning to fall.
Senior receiver Theo Wease officially announced his plans to enter the transfer portal Wednesday via Twitter.
November 30, 2022
"Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here," Wease said in his post. "I also want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me this past season and what they are building in Norman is going to be special."
Wease plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, giving him two more years of eligibility.
Wease saw limited playing time during his freshman season in 2019, recording eight catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. But he exploded in 2020, tying Marvin Mims for the team-high in receptions (37) while adding 430 yards and four touchdowns. A preseason injury limited him to just one game in 2021.
Expectations were high for Wease entering this season, but he was never fully established in the offense under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Wease recorded 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns but his snaps and targets dwindled over the second half of the season, catching just four passes for 127 yards in the final six games.
Wease's best performance of his OU career came in last Saturday's regular-season finale loss at Texas Tech, catching three passes for 127 yards and a score.
He finished his OU career with 64 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns.
• More transfer portal news: OU defensive back Jordan Mukes announced Tuesday that he's also entering the transfer portal.
Mukes played 12 games for the Sooners in 2021.
• Senior Bowl: OU running back Eric Gray will play in the annual Senior Bowl, the organization announced Wednesday.
Gray hasn't officially announced whether he will play in the Sooners' bowl game or whether he'll return for his final year of eligibility.
The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2023.
• Bowl projections: Though the Sooners won't find out their bowl game matchup until Sunday, most projections have narrowed down where they'll end up.
SI, CBS and ESPN each project the Sooners to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m.
However, the Texas Bowl, Armed Forces Bowl and Liberty Bowl are also realistic possibilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.