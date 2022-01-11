Another Oklahoma player has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Freshman cornerback Latrell McCutchin announced via social media Tuesday that he will be entering the portal due to “recent staff changes and events happening at the University of Oklahoma.”
McCutchin marks the 10th OU player that has entered the transfer portal since coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for USC last November.
“To Sooner nation, I’m so thankful to have had your support for the past year and a half, and I hope that you will still support me even with me not rocking the crimson and cream anymore,” McCutchin’s statement read.
McCutchin was a 4-star cornerback in high school and picked the Sooners over Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas and Arizona State.
He appeared in nine games in his lone season with the Sooners, nine tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup.
With the college football season officially over following Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship Monday night, activity in the transfer portal is likely to increase in the coming weeks.
Attention has shifted to landing spots for Caleb Williams. The OU quarterback officially entered the transfer portal last Wednesday, two days after announcing his intentions to do so on social media.
While Williams didn’t rule out a return to the Sooners, speculation that he could reunite with Riley at USC grew after Trojans’ quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal on Monday. Williams has not publicly spoken about his future since his social media post last week.
The Sooners have also added players via the transfer portal, securing commitments from UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu last week. Gabriel could be the Sooners potential starter at quarterback next season, particularly if Williams opts not to return.
Last hurrah: The Sooners will have four players in the Senior Bowl next month.
The Senior Bowl will be the final collegiate games for Jeremiah Hall, Perrion Winfrey, Brian Asamoah and Marquis Hayes.
The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the University of South Alabama.
Final ranking: The Sooners landed at No. 10 in both the final AP poll and coaches’ poll of the season Tuesday.
It’s the seventh consecutive season the Sooners have finished in the final AP poll. Baylor landed at No. 5 while Oklahoma State finished at No. 8 to round out the Big 12.