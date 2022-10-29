AMES, Iowa — Leading by seven points, the Oklahoma defense needed a stop.
With just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Iowa State offense needed to go 98 yards to tie the game. ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers managed to scramble for 28 yards on the second play as the Cyclones appeared to be on the move.
Dekkers dropped back on the following snap, but this time the Sooners made the play. Danny Stutsman intercepted Dekkers’ pass and returned it 37 yards to the ISU 2-yard line.
Two plays later, OU running back Eric Gray scored a goal line touchdown that helped seal the Sooners’ 27-13 win over the cyclones.
Stutsman’s first career interception was the Sooners’ third of the game, and their takeaways played a key role in limiting Iowa State’s offense.
“I know I talked previously about when we don’t get interceptions or just turnovers in general… our momentum is really bad as a team,” OU linebacker DaShaun White said. “And so we always talk about playing collectively or playing together as a team. And I think that us creating turnovers is kind of our responsibility for the team to create momentum.”
It wasn’t a perfect performance by the OU defense, but it showed improvement. Saturday’s game marked the first time the Sooners held a conference opponent under 40 points.
A big key for the Sooners was stopping the run. The Cyclones had just nine rushing yards on 12 attempts in the first half and finished with 66.
The Sooners surrendered 312 yards through the air but kept standout receiver Xavier Hutchinson in check, limiting him to 72 yards on 10 catches. He entered Saturday’s game with 67 catches for 758 yards.
“He got his catches, but what we didn’t want him to do was beat us over the top,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He’s done that so many times this season and we have a lot of respect for him, but I thought our guys did a good job today. But it all started with stopping the run. When we stopped the run, they became one-dimensional.”
For the Sooners, their performance against Iowa State is something to build on.
“I think we all fed off of each other today. And I think that today was something that we really needed just to kind of go forward knowing how it kind of works together when we click at a pretty high level.”
Injury report: Running back Jovantae Barnes and offensive lineman Tyler Guyton did not travel with the team.
Venables said Barnes is dealing with a hamstring injury. Guyton attended a family member’s funeral.
Defensive tackle Isaiah Coe was injured during the third quarter and was helped off the field. He did not return.
Gray was taken into the medical tent during the third quarter but returned in the fourth quarter.
Up next: The Sooners return home for a game against Baylor.
