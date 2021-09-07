It's clear the Associated Press voters were disappointed in Oklahoma's performance against Tulane.
The Sooners dropped two spots in AP's latest poll after narrowly defeating Tulane 40-35 on Saturday, landing at No. 4. They debuted at No. 2 last week.
They were jumped by Georgia and Ohio State, respectively, but still find themselves in the top four.
Georgia jumped three spots after defeating No. 3 Clemson 10-3 on Saturday, while Ohio State struggled before eventually defeating unranked Minnesota 45-31.
Iowa State also dropped two spots after struggling in their 16-10 win over Northern Iowa. Texas jumped to No. 15 after beating Louisiana 38-18.
Alabama remains at No. 1 after routing No. 14 Miami 44-13.
Though the Sooners dropped two spots, they remain in the top four and are still in control of their playoff destiny. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 2.
The Sooners play Western Carolina at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
• Sooners send review request regarding potential targeting in Tulane game: During Saturday’s game against Tulane, a Tulane player appeared to hit OU running back Eric Gray with the crown of his helmet.
The hit occurred during a quarterback sneak by OU quarterback Spencer Rattler in the first quarter.
The potential foul was not called and was not reviewed by officials during the game.
On Tuesday, Riley said the team had submitted the video to the NCAA but had not received a response.
• Sooners searching for consistency on offensive line: Riley was satisfied with his offensive line’s performance against Tulane, but is still looking to solidify his starting five.
Riley mentioned that transfer Wanya Morris, who didn’t see much playing time against Tulane, could be given more opportunities.
Robert Congel got the start at center, and Riley mentioned he and Tyrese Robinson were the two bright spots on the offensive line. Andrew Raym missed some practice sessions last week and didn’t play much against Tulane, but he could also see opportunities at center, Riley said.
• 31 players logged defensive snaps against Tulane: Alex Grinch had emphasized his defense’s depth in fall camp, and it showed on Saturday.
31 different players saw the field for Grinch to keep players fresh, but the defensive coordinator was disappointed with the lack of effort.
Grinch said he’ll continue to look at rotating a lot of players into games.