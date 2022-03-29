Need to know
Towards the end of Billy Bowman’s media session Monday, he said something rather telling.
One of the biggest changes under Brent Venables, according to Bowman, has been the emphasis on special teams.
“I feel like this year we’ll be able to be more free returning kicks,” Bowman said. “Last year, we weren’t really allowed to return kicks unless we needed it.”
The stats back that up.
Last season, the Sooners returned just 12 kickoffs last season, which was the fifth lowest number nationally. The Sooners also surrendered two touchdowns on kickoff returns to opposing teams last season.
Punt returns weren’t common for the Sooners, either. They attempted 12 punt returns, which ranked in the bottom fifth nationally.
Special teams has been a real focus for the Sooners through spring practices. Bowman, Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims all practiced returning punts and kickoffs on Monday, and Bowman said he’s excited about the opportunity to contribute on special teams.
I can make a crazy impact on special teams,” Bowman said. “But I’m just doing everything I can. I’m just waiting for my opportunity. Once it comes, it will be shown to the world.”
• Mayfield statue: Brent Venables announced Monday that the dedication for Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue will happen at halftime of the Sooners’ spring game April 23.
It was originally scheduled to happen after the game.
• Coach on the microphone: One interesting detail from the Sooners’ spring practices has been the way Venables communicates with his team during practices.
He’s been using a microphone.
The reason?
“I let them have music at practice,” Venables said. “Trying to be efficient. I can’t be everywhere at once. That group over on the other field has to hear me… Of course, you lose your voice to a certain degree as well. [I’m] not trying to be demonstrative or [say], ‘I’m in charge.’ That’s not who I am. Just trying to be efficient. Make sure everybody can hear, doing a good job communicating [and give] reminders non-stop.”