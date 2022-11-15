It didn’t look good when Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles went down last Saturday at West Virginia.
The sixth-year senior injured his knee during the game and was carried off the field by trainers during the second quarter. He didn’t return to the game.
However, OU coach Brent Venables sounded optimistic about Broiles’ chances of playing this Saturday against Oklahoma State.
“I expect Justin to be available unless something happens during the course of the week,” Venables said Tuesday. “He had a hyperextended knee, and he’s really, really tough. If you’ve ever had one of those, it’s really painful initially. Structurally, there’s not a lot of damage. But there's a lot of pain initially. And then you’re probably really scared. And again, there’s some bruising and things like that, too, but functionally and structurally everything is really sound. I think he’s getting an MRI just to make sure.”
That’s a good sign for the Sooners.
Broiles ranks fourth on the team in tackles (47), adding an interception and two tackles for loss.
• Other injury updates: OU defensive lineman Jalen Redmond is dealing with a knee injury that limited him to just a couple of snaps against West Virginia, and it’s unclear if he’ll play this weekend.
Defensive backs Jaden Davis and Key Lawrence, who both missed the West Virginia game, were active at practice Monday night. Venables said he’s confident both will play against Oklahoma State.
Starting center Andrew Raym also left last Saturday’s game with an injury and was replaced by Robert Congel. Venables said his status for Bedlam is up in the air.
“[It] just depends on how Andrew feels,” Venables said. “At some point in time, we’ll probably have to do a surgery for him, something he’s done on another part of his body before. So we’ll see. But I thought Robert came in and did a nice job. But Andrew’s a good player. Really good player. Played a lot of good ball for us this year. So hopefully he’ll be available.”
• Help not needed: When asked about what he may look for in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason, Venables made one thing clear.
He’s not looking for Dillon Gabriel’s replacement.
“I think our roster would probably need a couple of spots,” Venables said. “We'll just see how everything goes. But I just want to say… we don't need a quarterback, OK? That's how I feel.”
• Kickoff times: The Sooners’ regular-season finale against Texas Tech will kickoff at 6:30 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Bedlam also kicks off at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
