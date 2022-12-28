ORLANDO, Fla. — For Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, recruiting is a race.
And especially in recruiting, the race can be hard fought and must be won by looking at the big picture.
“Recruiting, it can be a very strenuous, long process, and it literally is a race,” OU coach Brent Venables said during his Cheez-It Bowl availability Wednesday morning. “You want to run the race to win. Winning is what it is about, but you have to run those races with endurance. That is nothing more, nothing less.”
It makes sense that Venables made those comments while publicly discussing the recruitment of safety Peyton Bowen, who signed his national letter of intent to join the Sooners’ 2023 class last week.
The five-star safety’s recruitment process took several twists and turns over a period of several months. Bowen verbally committed to Notre Dame back in January before flipping his commitment to Oregon last Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
Bowen’s recruitment appeared to be over, but he never sent his NLI to Oregon. Just 24 hours later, Bowen signed his NLI with the Sooners, officially ending his recruitment and giving the Sooners one of their biggest wins of the 2023 class.
Bowen, nationally ranked the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class, bumped the Sooners’ class up to No. 5 per 247Sports Composite rankings.
It was a long and chaotic process that saw the Sooners win the race.
“I am really proud of Peyton and his family,” Venables said. “As you all know, covering student-athletes and watching their journey, these life-changing decisions are never necessarily an easy thing, and quite a journey for Peyton and his family. I am incredibly proud that he chose the Sooners, and they are just wonderful people.
“Peyton brings a tremendous skill set, dynamics, instincts, speed, just great, great instincts, natural feel for the game. He is a winner... He is going to bring a wealth of experience playing at a very high level from a competition standpoint. He is a humble, hardworking guy. Just really excited to add another dynamic piece to what we are trying to build on both sides of the ball, but obviously Peyton in the return game and on defense in particular.”
Venables ‘proud’ of L’Damian Washington
It wasn’t the plan for Washington to become the Sooners’ wide receivers coach this season.
But after Cale Gundy’s sudden resignation just a few weeks before the season, Venables promoted the offensive analyst to take Gundy’s place in an interim role. Venables said he was proud of the job he’s done this season.
“I have always said, you stay ready, so you don't have to get ready,” Venables said. “It is better to be prepared for an opportunity that may never come, as opposed to never being ready for an opportunity when it does come.
"So sometimes, that is the timing. It is not real convenient necessarily for anyone. But, he has done a fantastic job. Handled it like a pro. He has a great story, tremendous maturity to him. Great perspective on life. He is a relationship-driven guy, so it wasn't like he had to get to know everybody all of a sudden, both staff and certainly the players.”
Venables said he hasn’t decided on whether Washington will be promoted to the full-time job or if he’ll look elsewhere.
OU receiver Drake Stoops lauded Washington for his coaching this season.
“He's been great,” Stoops said Tuesday during his media availability. “He has some fresh perspectives in terms that he used to play wide receiver. So getting to be coached by him and seeing minute details that he notices and gets to coach us up on, it's a good thing. It's been great. I've enjoyed it. I think he's a great man and a great coach.”
Injury report
Venables confirmed that running back Marcus Major and center Andrew Raym will not play in Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State.
Major struggled with an injury over the second half of the season and was seen wearing a boot on his right foot during Tuesday’s practice. Raym underwent surgery in November and hasn’t returned to the field.
Excluding Major and Raym, and the 15 players that entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Venables said the Sooners will be at full-strength.
Early experience
Four of the Sooners’ 2023 signees — Kalib Hicks, Derrick LeBlanc, Ashton Sanders and Chapman McKown — participated in bowl-game practices with the Sooners this week.
“That was a lot of fun for us as a staff to be able to watch these guys we have been recruiting relentlessly the last several months, and to be able to have them here as part of the bowl experience is really cool,” Venables said.
The coaching staff invited all 25 signees to participate in the Sooners’ bowl week preparation in Orlando, Venables said. Several of the players couldn’t come in order to remain eligible for the Under Armour All-American game, which is set for Jan. 3, 2023.
However, for the four players that came, it was an opportunity to get some early experience with the team.
“I thought it was a cool thing for them to be able to experience,” Venables said. “It is more about them and their experience than it was for us as a coaching staff.”
Sooners land Oklahoma State DE in the transfer portal
Cowboys defensive end Trace Ford announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s transferring to the Sooners.
The junior redshirted the 2021 season due to injury and played in nine games this season before suffering a season-ending injury in November. Ford recorded 41 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and an interception in 41 games for the Cowboys.
Ford was named as an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2020 and named as OSU’s Russell Okung Award winner for being an outstanding newcomer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.