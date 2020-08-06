OU will begin the 2020 season ranked No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
The Sooners finished 12-2 last season, won a fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and earned a College Football Playoff semifinal bid.
OU is the top-ranked Big 12 team in the poll, fending off No. 14 Texas and No. 16 Oklahoma State.
Preseason Amway Coaches Poll
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Louisiana State
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. Southern California
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. Central Florida
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
Receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
