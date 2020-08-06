Fields

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma safety Pat Fields sacks Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger last season in Dallas.

OU will begin the 2020 season ranked No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Sooners finished 12-2 last season, won a fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and earned a College Football Playoff semifinal bid.

OU is the top-ranked Big 12 team in the poll, fending off No. 14 Texas and No. 16 Oklahoma State.

Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Louisiana State

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. Southern California

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. Central Florida

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

Receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.

Keep up with the Sooners on social media by following OU Gameday by Norman Transcript on Facebook and @transcript on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you