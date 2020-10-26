You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Oklahoma-Kansas kickoff time announced

  • 1 min to read
Sooners can still make this a season like few others

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the Sooners’ game against Missouri State earlier this season inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

 Kyle Phillips | CNHI Sports Oklahoma

Oklahoma will kick off at 2:30 p.m. for the first time this season when it hosts Kansas on Nov. 7.

The Sooners and Jayhawks' mid-afternoon meeting will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

When OU (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) hosts Kansas (0-5, 0-4), it will be the Sooners' first home game since Sept. 26. 

The Sooners lead their all-time series 77-27-6 and have won 15 consecutive meetings with the Jayhawks.

The Big 12's remaining Nov. 7 games: Oklahoma State at Kansas State (11 a.m. on ABC or 3 p.m. on FOX), West Virginia at Texas 11 a.m. on ABC or 3 p.m. on FOX), Texas Tech at TCU (2:30 p.m. on FS1) and Baylor at Iowa State (6 p.m. on FS1)

