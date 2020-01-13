Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was rewarded for his perfect season Monday.
The Football Writers Association of America named Brkic to its freshman All-America team. He went 17 for 17 on field goal attempts and 51 for 51 on extra-point attempts, ending the season as the first OU kicker to ever finish with a perfect percentage on field goals.
Brkic took over OU's starting job after Calum Sutherland's off-field issues eventually led to his dismissal.
Brkic made a 50-yard field goal at Kansas State, which was OU’s longest since 2017, and he finished with four makes — the first Sooner to do so in a game since 2011.
His 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left against Baylor capped OU's largest comeback in history in a 34-31 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.