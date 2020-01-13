OU football: Comparing Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's offense, defense and special teams

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic kicks a field goal during the Sooners' game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was rewarded for his perfect season Monday. 

The Football Writers Association of America named Brkic to its freshman All-America team. He went 17 for 17 on field goal attempts and 51 for 51 on extra-point attempts, ending the season as the first OU kicker to ever finish with a perfect percentage on field goals.

Brkic took over OU's starting job after Calum Sutherland's off-field issues eventually led to his dismissal. 

Brkic made a 50-yard field goal at Kansas State, which was OU’s longest since 2017, and he finished with four makes — the first Sooner to do so in a game since 2011.

His 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left against Baylor capped OU's largest comeback in history in a 34-31 win.

Tags

Recommended for you