Oklahoma's July recruiting efforts picked up with another commitment Thursday.
Greenville (Texas) cornerback Caleb Johnson verbally committed to the Sooners, he told the Herald-Banner of CNHI Sports Texas.
Johnson held offers from Southeastern Conference juggernauts Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Florida and Florida had scholarship offers out to Johnson, as did TCU, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
Johnson plans to be a Sooner, becoming the program's 12th commitment of its 2021 recruiting class. He's OU's first pledge since four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin and five-star quarterback Caleb Williams picked OU on July 4.
Johnson, who's listed at 6-feet, 180 pounds, is known for his speed. The Herald-Banner reports he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. It's speed that is valuable to Johnson as a corner, as well as a receiver for Greenville High School.
Johnson caught 30 passes for 429 yards to go with six touchdown receptions last season. The 2021 prospect told the Herald-Banner he's being recruited, however, as a defensive back.
Johnson is the No. 37-ranked cornerback in the nation and No. 74 overall prospect from Texas, according to the 247Sports.com Composite.
For more on Johnson, visit heraldbanner.com.
