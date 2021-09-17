Oklahoma trailed Nebraska by four points late in the fourth quarter.
Barry Switzer, OU’s offensive coordinator in 1971, faced a rare challenge of calling plays with his offense trailing.
His first-down play call was simple — with the Sooners at their own 19-yard line, he sent receiver Jon Harrison on a post route towards the left side of the field.
Quarterback Jack Mildren took the snap and dropped back to pass. He saw Harrison open 30 yards down the field.
Switzer saw it, too.
Mildren fired the ball to Harrison, but the ball sailed a few yards too far.
Switzer, who watched the play from the press box, thought it was the game-winning play.
“Just a foot shorter, he catches that for an 80-yard touchdown,” Swizter recalled. “I remember I saw it from the press box, and I thought he had it.”
The Cornhuskers’ No. 1 defense forced the Sooners into a turnover-on-downs, winning the teams’ 1971 matchup 35-31.
It’s a game that’s been dubbed as the “Game of the Century,” and it’s maybe the most iconic entry in a historic rivalry that lasted more than a century.
•••
The first game between Oklahoma and Nebraska took place in 1912, a contest Nebraska won 13-9 in Lincoln.
However, the yearly rivalry began in 1919 with both teams as members of the Big Eight Conference.
The rivalry became known as the “The Battle of the Big Reds”, and for good reason. By the time the Big Eight dissolved in 1995, Nebraska had won 41 conference championships. Oklahoma won 34 conference titles. The next closest, Missouri, won 10.
A lot of those iconic battles took place in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Before that, the games weren’t always particularly close.
Nebraska dominated the 1930s and the early 1940s, winning 10 of 12 matchups. Then the teams switched places as Oklahoma won all 16 matchups from 1943 to 1958. The average margin of victory for the Sooners was 28 points.
But Nebraska turned it around starting in 1962. New coach Bob Devaney won nine games in his first season, six more than the Cornhuskers won in ‘61, and Nebraska won two of the next four matchups against the Sooners.
So when Barry Switzer joined the OU staff in 1966, he was aware that the rivalry had become more competitive.
“We always [prepared] because we had to beat Nebraska to win the Big Eight conference,” Switzer said. “Bob Devaney had a great program at Nebraska. Until he retired, they won a national championship in 1970 and ‘71.”
The unranked Sooners beat the No. 4 ranked Cornhuskers 10-9 in ‘66, and followed that up with wins in ‘67 and ‘68. Nebraska got their revenge in ‘69 and ‘70.
But neither team was ranked in the Associated Press poll at the same time for any of those meetings from ‘66-’70. That would change by the time the Cornhuskers came to Norman in ‘71.
•••
It was November 24, 1971. Thanksgiving Day.
The second-ranked Sooners prepared to host the top-ranked Nebraska, and both were unbeaten.
The Cornhuskers were led by quarterback Jeff Tagge and running back Jeff Kinney. But the Sooners offense led the country in scoring with 44 points-per-game behind a wishbone attack spearheaded by Mildren and running back Greg Pruitt.
Pruitt led the nation with 9 yards-per-carry, and Switzer knew the Cornhuskers defense would try to stop him in the Sooners’ triple-option attack.
“I felt like Jack Mildren would have to have a good game running the ball,” Switzer said, “because they would defend Pruitt and take the pitch away, which they did.”
Nebraska struck first with the now infamous 72-yard punt return by Johnny Rodgers. But Mildren scored on a 3-yard run and found Harrison for a 24-yard touchdown to take a 17-14 lead.
Fumbles cost the Sooners their lead in the third quarter, as Nebraska scored twice to take a 28-24 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“We gave them the ball three times, and that’s what killed us,” Switzer said. “They took advantage.”
Mildred found Harrison on a 16-yard score midway through the fourth quarter to take a 31-28 lead. But the Cornhuskers marched 74 yards down the field in nearly six minutes and capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown run from Kinney to take the lead back.
That left the Sooners 98 seconds to mount a comeback. But that was tricky — the Sooners wishbone offense was centered around a running game that controlled the clock.
“That was always a disadvantage of being in the wishbone offense,” Switzer said.
Mildred and Harrison had connected on four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns leading into that final drive. But they were unable to connect on first down, and Mildred was sacked on a desperate fourth-down attempt that gave the Cornhuskers the win.
If given a do-over, Switzer would’ve called more passing plays and found ways to get Pruitt the ball. Pruitt finished with 10 carries to Mildred’s 30.
“When you have a great running back like Greg Pruitt, he should touch the ball 25, 27 times a game,” Switzer said. “You do that with predetermined plays…. When you run a triple option you’d never know whether the half back will get the ball or not.
“... I should have had predetermined plays, and that’s where I messed up as an offensive coordinator, but we didn’t let that happen when we had Billy Sims and Joe Washington. We had plays designed to get the ball in their hands.”
•••
Nebraska took the “Game of the Century”, but Oklahoma took the next six.
The Sooners dominated the 1970’s, winning two championships in ‘74 and ‘75. Both seasons featured dominant wins over Nebraska teams that were still ranked in the Top Ten.
But even as the Sooners found success in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the Sooners always circled their games against Nebraska and Texas.
“If you beat Texas in that era, you were maybe good enough to beat Nebraska,” Switzer said. “... Texas and Nebraska were the two teams you had to beat to win the national championship.”
By the time Switzer retired as head coach after the ‘88 season, his Sooners had won three national championships and 12 of 17 matchups against the Cornhuskers.
One of Switzer’s favorite plays from that time is Keith Jackson’s 41-yard one-handed catch in 1986 that set the Sooners up to kick a game-winning field goal for a 20-17 win.
“He catches it down the sidelines, step out of bounds with six seconds left to kick a field goal,” Switzer said. “He knows where he is, he knows he needs to stop the clock, can’t get tackled in the middle of the field. He steps out, we go in to kick a short field goal and win the game.”
•••
The rivalry had lost some competitiveness by the ‘90s.
Nebraska had won seven straight matchups from ‘91-’97, winning championships in three of those seasons, before Oklahoma won five of the next six, including a 31-14 victory in 2000 en route to a national championship.
By the time receiver Ryan Broyles came to Norman in 2008, it was Texas, not Nebraska, that was the Sooners biggest conference rival.
“It was a big game, obviously. It wasn’t like playing Iowa State at the time, it wasn’t like playing Kansas. They were more of a competitive team, but it wasn’t like our big game that we circled every year,” Broyles said.
But both teams would have successful seasons in 2010, eventually meeting each other in the Big 12 title game.
The Sooners came out flat, allowing the Cornhuskers to take a 17-0 lead in the second half.
“We weren’t awake when we started,” Broyles said. “We went in there expecting things to go our way. So we were kind of rattled. It just took us a second to figure it out.”
The Sooners eventually settled down and cut the lead to 20-17 by halftime. They held Nebraska scoreless in the second half, and two field goals from Jimmy Stevens were enough to give the Sooners a 23-20 lead.
It would be the last time the teams played each other for 11 years.
•••
The days of Oklahoma and Nebraska meeting every year are gone.
Nebraska left the Big 12 after the 2010 season to join the Big Ten, and the teams haven’t played since that 2010 conference title game.
OU coach Lincoln Riley knows it’s significant for the teams to play each other on Saturday and what it means to the Sooners’ fan base. He spent a little time this week talking to his team about the rivalry’s history.
“I know everybody talks about the game of the century, but there were a lot of phenomenal games and players and moments,” Riley said Tuesday. “Honestly, we talked about doing a video, and then it honestly felt a little like, ‘how do you pick just one?’ It almost minimizes it. So I visited with them about it.
“We had a little slide prepared that showed the history of it, when it started, highlighted some key games, all the different players, all the different one-versus-two matchups, all the significance for conference and national championships. and so, we talked a lot about, again, just the importance to our former players, people that were a part of that rivalry, and if it’s important to those people, it’s important to us.”
Saturday will mark the latest chapter in a rivalry that spans 109 years.
The Sooners will head to Lincoln for a rematch in 2022, but the teams won’t play again until 2029.
“I think everybody on both sides of the fence here, you know, understand and appreciate what this is, and the fact we haven’t had this for a long time,” Riley said Thursday. “So it’s kind of cool seeing all the different things come together for the game.”